Odyssey Wellness Expands Distribution With KeHE Distributors, Entering Several Key Markets

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. — Odyssey Wellness LLC announced that they have signed on with KeHE Distributors, making their functional mushroom elixirs available in several new regions across the US. Through their alliance with KeHE, Odyssey’s line of RTD mushroom elixirs will now be available to retailers from five of KeHE’s distribution centers: Chino (SoCal), Stockton (NorCal), St Augustine (Southeast), Northeast Maryland (Mid-Atlantic) and Flower Mound (Texas).

“We are grateful to be working with KeHE to expand our distribution and open new opportunities for a wide range of retailers. This partnership allows us to offer our uniquely formulated beverages to their customers at a time when functional mushrooms are being embraced by the market and are poised for exponential growth,” said Scott Frohman, founder and CEO of Odyssey Wellness

“We are thrilled that Odyssey Wellness has joined KeHE’s robust assortment and our incubator-like program, KeHE elevate,” said Rachelle Radcliffe, Director of Brand Development at KeHE. “As part of our elevate program, KeHE will help Odyssey expedite their reach into thousands of stores in key markets across the US.”

KeHE’s elevate program was created for emerging brands that are purpose-driven, use high-quality ingredients, and are innovative in their category. The program seeks brands that represent a future trend, have a unique taste profile, and will appeal to consumers at the shelf.

Odyssey’s sparkling elixirs come in 3 delicious flavors: Passion Fruit/Orange/Guava, Mixed Berry and Dragon Fruit Lemonade. Targeting mental energy and focus, they deliver a concentrated dose of nootropics and adaptogens from Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps fruiting body extracts, plus 85 mg of natural caffeine and L-Theanine.

The brew line includes two RTD coffee varieties; a Cold Brew Oat Latte with Lions Mane & Cordyceps for Energy and a French Roast Oat Latte with Lions Mane, Cordyceps and Cocoa for Focus. Odyssey also offers two tea varieties a Chai Rooibos tea with Reishi, Turkey Tail and Ashwagandha for Mood and a Berry White Tea with Reishi, Chaga, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Shitake and Elderberry for Immunity.

All the Odyssey Elixirs are made with organic ingredients, contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or sweeteners, and are vegan, non-GMO, and kosher.

ABOUT ODYSSEY WELLNESS LLC

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Odyssey Wellness LLC is an emerging, fast-growing RTD functional beverage company. Their innovative and exotic flavor-forward, functional mushroom elixirs are rich in active compounds found in the fruiting body of a mushrooms such as Shitake, Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Chaga, and Cordyceps. These mushrooms have been revered throughout history as having medicinal qualities.

ABOUT KeHE Distributors

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 5,500 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out our social media channels: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & YouTube.

