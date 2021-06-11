Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water Announces Expanded Distribution Across The US

LOS ANGELES – Perfect Hydration (pH) – the ultra-purified alkaline water with electrolytes – has secured several new distribution partners and retail placements at some of the nation’s largest convenience and grocery outlets. Under the new distribution footprint, pH rPET bottles and aluminum cans will be available in every US region and all 50 states.

New distribution partners include Canteen, Ajax Turner Company, Lipman Brothers LLC, and Skyland Distributing Company, with many others coming on board in Q3 and Q4. Perfect Hydration has expanded retail availability at Stop & Shop, Jewel, Albertsons Southwest, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Southeastern Grocers, Metropolitan Market, Twice Daily, Clipper, MAPCO, Stop-A-Minit, Citi Stop, Fastop Market, Energy Mart, and more. Perfect Hydration’s expansion is supported by a fresh team of experienced sales leaders and field teams in major metros across the US.

“Perfect Hydration is gaining the attention of retailers across the nation as we present consumers with an exceptional combination of quality, functionality and sustainability,” said Louisa Lawless, Chief Strategy Officer at Stratus Group’s Perfect Hydration. “It’s exciting to see our team building a best-in-class distribution network, gaining significant sales momentum, and securing new partnerships from coast to coast.”

Resulting from swelling demand for Perfect Hydration’s rPET bottles and aluminum cans, the brand has seen double digit year-over-year growth in grocery and drug channels. Additionally, pH is seeing triple digit growth in convenience, largely due to accelerated distribution and the beginning of a rise in post-pandemic c-store traffic.

Earlier this year, pH announced the launch of 1-liter, 1.5-liter and 1 gallon bottles in recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) bottles and 16.9-ounce aluminum cans to fill the demand for water in more environmentally-friendly packages. The brand’s multi-faceted sustainability plan is part of their commitment to serve the wellness of consumers and the health of the planet.

In addition to their recent expansion, Perfect Hydration is available at major convenience, mass, drug, and grocery stores nationwide, including CVS, Publix, 7-Eleven, Albertsons/Safeway, Ralph’s, and more. pH can also be purchased online via Amazon and Instacart.

About Perfect Hydration Alkaline Water

We all know that water is foundational to our well-being – our health and life depend on it. The team at Perfect Hydration is committed to producing the finest water possible. Our 9.5+ pH alkaline water is purified to its cleanest form through 9-stages of filtration, enhanced through a proprietary alkalizing process, and balanced with electrolyte minerals for taste. pH Alkaline Water is currently offered in grocery, convenience, drug, club, and online channels across the US and is an Official Supporter of the American Red Cross. Perfect Hydration is part of the Stratus Group, a diversified, LA-based company that excels in identifying and producing innovative, on-trend, great tasting, better-for-you, natural beverages.

For More Information:

https://perfect-hydration.com/