Portfolio Beverages, Inc. Launches Real Good Tea

Beverage experts behind Portfolio Beverages, Inc. have officially launched their premier line of functionally infused teas, Real Good Tea. Formulated with all-natural ingredients including botanicals, vitamins, and high-quality hemp extract, Real Good Tea provides the perfect blend of taste and function. These functional beverages are proudly created, developed, and manufactured by Atlanta locals passionate about helping people achieve optimal health.

“We are so excited to be able to provide a product formulated with the idea of health and wellness at the forefront without having to compromise on great quality and taste,” says Tamika Carlton, Director of Marketing for Portfolio Beverages, Inc. “Our team felt Real Good Tea would be a health-conscious alternative to the market options that are overloaded with artificial sugars and other additives. We’re proud to not only offer a line of functional beverages but to be able to do so in the heart of Atlanta. That is a special bonus for us.”

“Now more than ever, it’s incredibly important for people to be fueling their bodies the right way,” says Gregg Cohen, CEO of Portfolio Beverages, Inc. “We wanted to give consumers the ability to do just that – the ability to Choose Good™.”

Real Good Tea is offered in four signature blends, each brewed with unique teas to support a variety of functions and flavors. These blends are naturally sweetened with amber clover honey and infused with 50 mg of high-quality, fast-acting, VESIsorb hemp extract in each serving (sleek 12 fl oz can). The functional beverages feature ‘real good’ ingredients, including an abundance of adaptogens, vitamins, botanicals, and supplements to enhance flavor and positive effects.

Real Good Tea features four thoughtfully crafted tea blends including:

Rise-Up

Brewed with yerba mate tea, lemon, and essential vitamins such as vitamin b12, vitamin c, and vitamin d3, Rise-Up provides the perfect energy boost to tackle the day with 50 mg of slow-release caffeine. Rise-Up is a great option before a workout, before a meeting, or as a morning pick-me-up.

Stay Well

Nurture your body’s immune response with this blend of green tea, elderberry, ginger, turmeric, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin c. Stay Well is not only an excellent source of fiber and zinc, it also contains 30 mg of caffeine for that extra boost during the day.

Destress

This naturally caffeine free blend is brewed with rooibos herbal tea, passion flower, ashwagandha, quercetin, and other essential vitamins with hints of lavender to provide a calming way to help counter stressors whenever needed throughout a stressful day.

Wind Down

Formulated to promote a sense of calm and rest, Wind Down helps to relax the mind and recharge the body after a full day. This unique blend features chamomile herbal tea, rosehips, valerian root, GABA, magnesium, and other essential vitamins to help provide a mellow mood and to support a restful sleep at the end of any day.

Real Good Tea is available for purchase online in 4-packs and 12-packs of each individual blend and in a sampler 8-pack featuring two cans of each variety.

