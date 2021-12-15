Proof No More Sparks Curiosity, Exploration Through Non-Alcoholic Beverages

New York, NY — Proof No More is proud to announce the launch of its new online store offering low- and no-alcohol beverages directly to consumers. The growing beverage category attracts consumers who are mindful of their health and wellness and seek the flavors they love without the alcohol. Staying true to “less is more,” Proof No More offers delicious

beverages all drinkers can enjoy, without the “proof”.

Launched in 2021, the innovative importer and distributor invites customers to experience a new world of beverages, without missing out on the experience of a refreshing cocktail or a crisp beer at the end of the day. The store works with innovative craft beverage producers throughout the U.S. and Europe who prioritize high-quality techniques to maintain the flavors, mouthfeel, and experience of alcoholic beverages. Standout products that are available online and for distribution in New York include:

Sober Carpenter: From Canada’s leading non-alcoholic brewery, available in three enjoyable styles (IPA, White Ale, Irish Red).

Atmos Brewing: With high-quality ingredients and beautifully balanced hops, Atmos’ non-alcoholic beers highlight the best craft brewing has to offer.

Woodland Farms Brewery: Made in Maine’s first non-alcoholic brewery, they specialize in crowd pleasing non-alcoholic IPAs and lagers.

Giesen Wines: This New Zealand winemaker uses state-of-the-art de-alcoholization equipment to maintain the taste people know and love, without the alcohol.

Clean.co Spirits: An incredibly diverse collection of non-alcoholic spirits, ideal for cocktails. The non-alcoholic spirits are named by initials: Clean G for gin, R for rum, V for vodka, and more.

New London Light: A groundbreaking non-alcoholic gin from the U.K. made with more than 15 botanicals to create a zesty, full-bodied base spirit.

“For many years, low- and no-alcohol drinks have been popular in Europe, and they are growing in popularity in the U.S.,” said Christian Blake, one of the three co-founders of the company. “With the launch of the new online store, we invite more people to come and discover this previously uncharted market and explore a variety of premium beverages—and discovering that they don’t need ‘proof’ to have a good time.”

Proof No More is dedicated to bringing non-alcoholic beverages into the mainstream, with beverages compatible with every lifestyle and palate, no matter why drinkers choose not to drink.

The website is now accepting online orders, with shipping available to all continental U.S. states.

About Proof No More

Proof No More is a New York City-based importer and wholesale distributor specializing in non-alcoholic and zero proof adult beverages. As a direct-to-consumer online retail store, ProofNoMore.com was founded in 2021 and aims to attract customers with a new and harmonious drinking experience that doesn’t require alcohol. Its founders, Ed Carino, Christian Blake, and Lars Dahlhaus, are determined to revolutionize the beverage marketplace and create an inclusive space where non-alcoholic beverages can thrive by enticing customers of all backgrounds—those with varying drinking habits, diverse taste preferences, and a natural inclination for discovery.

