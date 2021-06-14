Purpose Tea Launches At Kroger Stores Nationwide

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Purpose Tea, a social impact beverage brand, launched in over 1,500 Kroger grocery store locations nationwide. The brand features purple tea, a new super-tea, which comes in “hint of sweet” and “unsweetened” flavors including Purple Reign, Mint To Be, Watermelon Mint, Blood Orange, Coconut Lime and Simply Purple, and is available for single purchase for $2.79. Each flavor is made from organic purple tea and features clean, simple ingredients providing antioxidant powers and contains 0-70 calories per 16-ounce bottle.

Purpose Purple Tea features the newest innovation in tea, the purple tea leaf, which provides up to 50% more antioxidant activity than green or black tea leaves. Purple tea is a rare tea variety grown in the Mt. Kenya region in Kenya and is derived from the common tea leaf, Camellia Sinensis. Green, black and white teas are processed from the green tea bush, but purple tea has purple leaves with superior health benefits.

In addition to the great taste of Purpose Tea, each purchase empowers a young woman’s future through their Seed a Future Initiative. Funding raised through the purchase of each Purpose Tea supports Kenyan women tea pickers by providing training and education, scholarships for children and access to land. With access to land, a tea picker increases her earning potential 5-6 times and has access to credit which can be used to save to purchase land, fund children’s education, plant crops to earn additional income and invest in farm inputs that increase yield and output.

“We are ecstatic about launching in Kroger and with this new partnership, it brings us closer to fulfilling our vision of building a healthier and more just world. Kroger services 1 in 2 American households so we can reach more consumers with this latest innovation of purple tea and a beverage choice they can truly feel good about,” says Chi Nguyen, Founder of Purpose Tea.

About Purpose Tea

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Purpose Tea is a beverage company powered by social purpose whose vision is to build a healthier and more just world. Their mission-driven business powers healthier lives by empowering the most vulnerable in the business of tea, female tea pickers, and providing better-for-you beverages in the form of antioxidant-rich, ready-to-drink purple teas.

For More Information:

https://purposetea.com/