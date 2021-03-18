RITA Foods Introduces Coconut Water Basil Seed With Pineapple Flavor 1 Liter

Being grown in the lush alluvial plain of Mekong Delta, the coconut tree is always sweet and has lots of benefits for your health. Known for its concentrations of electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals, coconut water is naturally refreshing with a sweet and nutty taste.

Rita Coconut Water with Basil Seed and Pineapple Flavor is a perfect combination of nutrient-rich coconut water, healthy basil seed and tasty pineapple flavor. It will be the perfect drink to get you through your workout or busy day.

Being one of the coconut water suppliers in Vietnam, we only collect the high-quality ones from Mekong Delta to produce into canned coconut water. We also add basil seeds which are known for having antioxidant, anticancer, antiviral, antibacterial, antispasmodic and antifungal properties. And the blend of pineapple flavor makes the product more attractive. With the modern manufacturing and quality control systems from our factory, all-natural flavored coconut water with basil seeds and pineapple flavor paper boxes are produced and exported to all over the world.

Health Benefits:

Being one of the coconut water suppliers in Vietnam, Rita offers you coconut water with basil seeds and pineapple flavor with many health benefits.

Reduces the risk of kidney stones: Some studies show that coconut water can protect against impaired renal function and the development of oxidative stress in the kidneys. It also can be used for phytotherapy against urolithiasis.

Helps in Strengthening Bones: Because coconut water contains a substantial amount of calcium, it is great in strengthening your bones. This liquid water also rich in magnesium that helps in improving bone strength.

Helps in Improving Metabolism: A good metabolism is one of the sure-shot ways to good health. Coconut water contains many nutrients that help in giving a boost to your metabolism, manganese is one of the most important ones. Therefore, add coconut water in your diet can give a much-needed boost to your metabolism.

Helps in Preventing Dehydration: Dehydration can make you low on energy and lead to further health complications too. And when the body gets dehydrated, it also loses important nutrients and essential salts. However, drinking coconut water instantly replenishes the body of all the lost nutrients and water.

Helps in Reducing Bloating: Excess sodium in the body may result in bloating. However, if you include coconut water, the potassium levels may increase in your body. This may help in reducing the effects of sodium and may help in reducing the bloating.

Replenish electrolytes: Because coconut water is high in potassium, and such a great electrolyte replacement, it has even been used for IV hydration in certain emergency situations.

Detoxes your body: Coconut water has properties that remove mineral toxins from the blood. It also helps in eliminating toxins accumulated in the intestine due to poor digestion.

Aids weight loss: Coconut water has no fat. It is a very low-calorie drink that can easily replace a meal. It can also be consumed before a meal to reduce binge eating among weight-watchers. It also helps in losing weight by removing excess water weight stored due to heavy sodium consumption. These little basil seeds can work wonders for weight management base on the great source of fiber that make you feel full for longer. It is also low in calories which can reduce appetite.

About RITA Food & Drink Co., Ltd

Established in 2004, RITA Food & Drink Co., Ltd is one of the best coconut water suppliers in Vietnam. With 100% foreign invested capital, factory-scale of 30.000 m2, 100 cooperative farms and more than 500 employees, each year we supply more than 30.000 tons of products to the market. Besides the Vietnamese market, RITA Food & Drink Co., Ltd has been exported to more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. RITA is also a reliable partner in OEM and ODM manufacturing cooperation with diverse products, quality, competitive prices.

For More Information:

https://rita.com.vn/coconut-water-basil-seed-with-pineapple-flavour-1l.html