Rockin’ Protein by Shamrock Farms Teams Up With Hoops Star Bradley Beal

PHOENIX, Az. – Shamrock Farms and its complete line of protein-packed milk beverages, Rockin’ Protein, announced today that professional basketball star Bradley Beal will join the brand as an athlete ambassador and captain of Team Rockin’. Beal, who routinely drops 30 points in a game on-the-court is fresh, ready and fully stocked with 30-grams of delicious real-milk protein. As part of his partnership, Beal will be featured in the brand’s advertising, social media and public relations campaigns.

“Protein intake is the key to powering my success, whether I’m out on the court or in the gym putting work in,” said Beal. “I found the perfect partner in Rockin’ Protein because it’s packed with high-quality protein and tastes great. I’m meticulous about what goes into my body, and Rockin’ Protein is made with fresh Shamrock Farms milk, so it has the best flavor and it’s a healthy source of protein.”

Beal will lead a curated group of athletes and esports gamers on Team Rockin’, which is comprised of world-class competitors, respected organizations, top-tier universities and high school athletic programs across the country.

As part of its allegiance with Beal, Rockin’ Protein is also committed to directly supporting “Bradley Beal Elite,” the longstanding St. Louis AAU program that he played for growing up — and that officially inherited his name in 2017 — as a way of fueling the next generation of basketball stars.

Active people and health conscious consumers who are looking for a delicious protein drink can learn more about the complete line of Rockin’ Protein products at rockinprotein.com. Look for Rockin’ Protein’s signature green tops in the refrigerated section at major retailers and grocery stores.

About Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest family-owned milk companies in the country and a leader in the industry. Its innovative dairy offerings, including Rockin’ Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm hosting a herd of more than 10,000 cows, and was founded in 1922 in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

