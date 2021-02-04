Sovány Debuts on Juice Press Market

LAS VEGAS — Sova’ny has partnered with leading beverage, food and nutrition brand Juice Press to launch on the brand’s new JP Market, the fastest growing online market. The first sparkling water made with organic fruit, Sova’ny is one of JP Market’s premium offerings catering to health-conscious customers nationwide.

“We could not imagine a better partner than Juice Press to kick off the year. Sharing the same passion for health & wellness, we’re honored to join JP Market and deliver the Sovány lifestyle to America’s doorstep,” said Marcella Fodor, CEO and founder of Sovány.

All four Sovány flavors — Ingenious Apple, Remarkable Raspberry, Brilliant Orange, and Simply Sparkling — are available in individual four-packs for $7.99 on JP Market under the Juices & Smoothies category. Sovany will also be available in all of the JP Mini Markets, currently available for purchase in Chestnut Hill and Southampton, and soon to expand across Manhattan.

Sovány is vegan, gluten-free and works with Tradin Organics to source its Organic, Non-GMO ingredients and sustainable production. Each beverage contains 12 percent organic fruit juice with no added sugar and only 20 calories.

JP’s online delivery market debuted back in March 2020 to deliver the brand’s beloved cold pressed juices, smoothies, and homemade soups, among a wide offering of over 500+ products ranging from pantry essentials, baking goods, DIY smoothie & bowl kits, wellness essentials and more. They offer home delivery in the Tri-State and Greater Boston Areas, and have recently expanded to deliver nationwide. Since launch, the market has fulfilled over 50,000 online orders!

About Sovány Beverage Company

Sovány products are vegan, gluten free, low glycemic, free of preservatives, paleo and keto friendly, kosher, gluten free, and no added sugars. Committed to the real taste of its fruit from protected soil, Sovány collaborates with Tradin Organics to source its USDA organic and non-GMO ingredients. Using environmentally friendly BPA-free aluminum cans and 100 percent recycled packaging, Sovány is an elevated sparkling water perfect for any occasion and available in four flavors, including Ingenious Apple, Remarkable Raspberry, Brilliant Orange, and Simply Sparkling. The products are sold in specialty stores found here. Sovány is a WBENC certified woman-owned company.

About JP

When JP started 10 years ago, the wellness space as we know it didn’t exist. JP began as the underdog in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, working to offer fresh, nutrient dense, ultra-convenient products to our devoted following. Since then, they have become pioneers of the wellness industry, and have stayed committed to making healthy food accessible. They’ve earned the trust, respect, and love of their guests by remaining transparent and never compromising their values: only using the highest quality and freshest organic ingredients. JP is committed to changing the way people perceive, access, and consume fresher, better for you meals and snacks, and helping our customers reach their health goals through functional nutrition.

For More Information:

https://sovany.com