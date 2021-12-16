Sparkling Cannabis Rosé Launches In Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Cannabis beverage expert and Certified Specialist of Wine, Jamie Evans, announced the upcoming availability for the nation’s first French-inspired nonalcoholic cannabis-infused sparkling wine blend from Herbacée, pronounced er-ba-cee. Translated from French as “Herbaceous,” this new botanical beverage brand celebrates the flower and the vine, drawing inspiration from French wine regions such as Bordeaux, Rhône, Provence, Champagne and Loire.

Herbacée will first launch in Northern California on December 11th with the brand’s exclusive delivery partner, Ona.Life, a premium cannabis delivery company servicing San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, and Napa County. This release will feature Herbacée’s first dazzling beverage: Sparkling Rosier, a nonalcoholic “South of France” inspired rosé blend made primarily from Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Cinsault wine grapes, and infused with5mg THC and 5mg CBD per can. Beginning in January, Herbacée will be available in the Southern California market and is distributed by Sense Distribution.

Developed to appeal to both cannabis consumers and sophisticated wine enthusiasts, Herbacée’s Sparkling Rosier is a spritzy sparkler that offers the complexity of a Pét-nat with bright acidity harmonized by aromas and flavors of luscious strawberry, guava, and citrus, followed by soft floral notes on the palate. The end result is a perfectly balanced, sessionable and lively alcohol-free, cannabis-infused wine with a rapid onset of 15-30 minutes.

A perfect pairing for holiday gatherings, a day at the park, or a meal shared with friends and family, Herbacée’s Sparkling Rosier is available in both single-serve cans ($8 SRP) and four-packs ($28 SRP), dressed in elegant, floral packaging. Categorized as a “dry” beverage (meaning little to no sugar has been added), Herbacée Sparkling Rosier contains only 10 calories per can and makes for a wonderful accompaniment to a variety of cuisines.

Evans is the founder of The Herb Somm and author of Cannabis Drinks: Secrets to Crafting CBD and THC Beverages at Home and The Ultimate Guide to CBD: Explore the World of Cannabidiol. She has traveled the world studying viticulture in the legendary winemaking regions of Champagne and Alsace in France. Most recently she earned the Wine Scholar Guild’s French Wine Scholar (FWS) certification with highest honors.

“My career path has always balanced two worlds–cannabis and wine. Herbacée represents a perfect blend of the industries I am deeply passionate about. Over the course of my 10+ years in wine, I noticed an opportunity to develop a cannabis beverage product that has the sophistication of an elegant sparkling wine, but with a twist as cannabis-infused nonalcoholic wines are unique on their own. Like traditional wine, you’ll be able to pick out different fruit and floral notes. You’ll also perceive bright acidity, delivering a wine-like experience without the negative side effects of alcohol,” said Evans. “On the nose and palate, it almost reminds me of a natural, unfiltered wine. It’s a beautiful example of the rich connection between the flower and the vine, with a first-of-its-kind cannabis product that drinks like a lovely dry sparkling rosé.”

Each can of Herbacée features a proprietary emulsion blend of 5mg THC and 5mg CBD crafted by Vertosa, the cannabis industry’s leading advanced infusion technology partner. Working with Rebel Coast Wineryas the brand’s preferred manufacturing partner and BevZero for product development, dealcoholization, and crafting the nonalcoholic wine blends, Herbacée’s launch features wine sourced from premier Central Coast wine regions in California, where Evans once lived and studied Wine and Viticulture at California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo. As import restrictions related to COVID-19 are repealed, Herbacée will include French wines as the base for future boutique cannabis-infused products.

Already looking ahead to spring 2022, Herbacée and Evans will release Herbacée Sparkling Blanchette, a cannabis-infused nonalcoholic sparkling white wine inspired by traditional Blanc de Blancs Champagne, as well as a line of non-sparkling cannabis-infused wines and other wine-based elixirs available in both 750ml bottles and cans.

For More Information

Visit herbacee.com and sign up on the mailing list for the latest updates on the launch

Follow @herbaceeofficial on Instagram and Facebook and @herbaceeOFCL on Twitter to stay connected

About Herbacée

Celebrating Mother Nature’s bounty, Herbacée explores the divine connection between cannabis and the grapevine. Launching with their sparkling beverage line, Herbacée is the nation’s first cannabis-infused nonalcoholic wine that pays homage to traditional French-inspired wine blends. Founded in 2021 by Vin D’Fleur LLC, the boutique beverage brand is led by Certified Specialist of Wine, French Wine Scholar, and cannabis drinks expert, Jamie Evans of The Herb Somm in partnership with House Ethereal. The company specializes in nonalcoholic cannabis-infused wines and other wine-based elixirs. Follow Herbacée on Instagram and Facebook @herbaceeofficial.

For More Information:

https://www.herbacee.com/