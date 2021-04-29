The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda Now Available In PCC Community Markets

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Bitter Housewife, is excited to announce that their zero alcohol, zero sugar, Bitters & Soda is now available throughout the Seattle area in PCC Community Markets. Previously, the grocery had only carried The Bitter Housewife’s cocktail bitters.

Bitters & Soda is what to drink when you’re not drinking. A favorite of bartenders and barflies, it usually has small amounts of both alcohol and sugar, because most cocktail bitters do. But founder Genevieve Brazelton wanted to make something different, something that anyone can drink. A bitterly honest beverage that is complex and satisfying. The Bitter Housewife Bitters & Soda is available in two flavors, Aromatic and Orange. Distribution of The Bitter Housewife products to PCC Community Markets is handled by Crown Pacific Fine Foods.

The Bitter Housewife’s full line of products, Bitters & Soda and craft cocktail bitters, can be found in PCC Community Markets in Seattle, Bellevue, Bothell, Edmonds, Issaquah, and Redmond. PCC stores have been operating in the Puget Sound since 1953, and have been committed to helping cultivate strong local food systems from the beginning. The Bitter Housewife’s belief in whole ingredients and full transparency of everything that goes into making our products is a great fit with this purpose-driven company.

The Bitter Housewife was founded in 2012 by wife and husband team, Genevieve and Dan Brazelton, with the intention of making cocktails less intimidating. In recent years shifts in the founders’ lifestyle and feedback from consumers led the Brazeltons to decide that it was time to expand their line with a zero alcohol, zero sugar option that makes a great stand-alone beverage as well as a mixer for simple cocktails and low alcohol spritzes.

About The Bitter Housewife

Inspiring people to make their own choices, starting with what they drink. Whether you choose craft cocktails or mocktails, drinks shouldn’t be intimidating, but they should taste great. At The Bitter Housewife, we use all real ingredients in everything we make, put flavor first, and embrace being bitterly honest.

