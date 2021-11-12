The Latest New Products: Brew Dr., Kill Cliff Bring the Energy; Alani Nu Sparkles

Though Q3 earnings reports have dominated the headlines over the past two weeks, there’s plenty of action outside of the financials. In this roundup, we highlight new product announcements and releases over the past fortnight, including Alani Nu’s first non-energy product, a striking new non-alcoholic hemp based elixir, plus new CBD-infused releases from Rhythm and Kill Cliff.

Designer Wellness

Designer Wellness has launched Designer Smoothie, a shelf stable fruit smoothie that contains MCT oil and 12 grams of whey protein isolate. The product comes in 4.2 oz. single-serve pouch in three flavors — Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana and Tropical Fruit — and has a suggested retail price of $3.49. Designer Smoothie is available now in the U.S. at DesignerWellness.com, and will be launching soon at select retailers and on Amazon.

Alani Nu

Best known for their RTD energy drinks and powders, fitness-focused beverage brand Alani Nu has launched zero-calorie Alani Sparkling, available in Orange, Lemon Crème, Piña Colada, and Peach flavors. The line is launching exclusively this week in Kroger stores with other retail partners set to follow later this year. In addition, the company is offering an exclusive Cotton Candy flavor at Kroger stores nationwide, which will also be available later this month. The product is available in single-flavor 8-packs with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per case.

Rhythm CBD Seltzers

The latest addition to Rhythm’s family of CBD-infused seltzers is Rhythm Sport, a lightly carbonated beverage infused with 15 mg of broad spectrum hemp extract, an electrolyte blend with B vitamins and natural strawberry and hibiscus flavors and contains only 5 calories and zero carbs. Rhythm Sport is available in 12 oz. cans in 6-packs for $34.99 and 12-packs for $66.99 at drinkrhythm.com.

Kill Cliff

Going on pre-sale starting today, Kill Cliff’s latest release, The Killer Cliffcicle, features 125 mg of caffeine from green tea, 5% of the daily recommended dose of magnesium and 25 mg of CBD. The orange vanilla Killer Creamsicle is a limited edition flavor and is available for $69.99 per 12-pack.

Reed’s

In time for the holidays, craft soda maker Reed’s is bringing fan favorites, Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Cream Soda and Virgil’s Bavarian Nutmeg Root Beer, into half-liter ceramic swing-lid resealable top bottles. Both drinks are available now at select retailers including Sprouts, Cracker Barrel, Food Lion, Fred Meyer, HyVee and Big Y.

Willa’s x Raaka Dark Chocolate Oat Milk

Willa’s has collaborated with specialty chocolatier Raaka to showcase oat milk’s more indulgent side with its new organic Dark Chocolate variety, featuring single-origin, sustainably harvested and ethically traded Peruvian cacao produced by indigenous farmers. The new flavor retails at specialty grocers for $6.99 per 32 oz. carton and in 2-packs for $13.50 on the brand’s website.

Brew Dr. Uplift Sweet Mint

Oregon-based kombucha maker Brew Dr. is growing its plant-based, non-carbonated energy drink line Uplift with the addition of a fourth flavor, Sweet Mint. Like the other SKUs — Mango Passionfruit, Blueberry Raspberry and Blood Orange Lemon — Sweet Mint is made with a blend of Ecuadorian yerba mate, Argentinian guayusa leaves and Chinese green tea, as well as added probiotics. Each 16 oz. can contains 150 mg of natural caffeine, and 1% of all product sales are donated to social justice organizations in the Portland area.

Super Coffee

Available exclusively online, Super Coffee’s new Holiday Bundle showcases the brand’s limited-edition seasonal flavor, White Chocolate Peppermint, in both ready-to-drink and creamer format (with some dark roast ground coffee for use with the latter). The package costs $25, including free shipping from December 1 through February 28, 2022. New customers also receive a $25 gift card.

The Pathfinder

Designed for adventurous drinkers and mixologists of all types, The Pathfinder Hemp & Root is a non-alcoholic hemp based elixir made from fermented and distilled hemp combined with a range of natural ingredients and botanicals, including Douglas fir, sage, juniper, saffron, wormwood and angelica root. The Pathfinder Hemp & Root is available now online and in stores for $35 per 500ml bottle, and at select bars and restaurants in Seattle, Philadelphia and New York City. The brand’s next release, The Pathfinder Cannabis Spirit, which contains THC, will land in licensed Seattle and Portland cannabis retailers soon.