True Nopal Cactus Water Announces National Representation With Green Spoon Sales

Scottsdale, Ariz. – True Nopal, the number one selling cactus water brand and the cactus water category creator, announced today that it has finalized an agreement with Green Spoon Sales to represent True Nopal Prickly Pear cactus water across the country.

Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder, stated, “We are excited to partner with Green Spoon sales to represent True Nopal Cactus Water across the country. True Nopal has experienced tremendous growth in all channels this year with year over year sales up over 1000% in retailers such as Walmart and triple digits in online sales platforms. As a direct result of this, we felt that it was critical timing to onboard the proper sales team that could represent the brand and help us achieve our growth objectives in this fast paced market. With Green Spoon Sales talented and organized sales team onboard, we are confident that they are the right choice to represent our brand.”

On another topic Zummo went on to say, “I am very pleased that, as of late, Cactus water has been receiving a lot of media attention with some new brands entering the category.” He further stated. “It is not easy blazing a path on your own and for me competition always breeds success. As the creator of the Cactus Water category in 2014 and the number one selling cactus water brand, True Nopal is what defines cactus water. The new brands definitely have a place, but if you want the benefits of the prickly pear fruit, just look at the ingredient panels and you will find that the others are slight variations of cactus water, mostly with the prickly pear appearing way down on the ingredient list.

True Nopal has just 4 simple ingredients with prickly pear as the star ingredient. It is low in calories, sugar, has no added sweeteners, it contains electrolytes, potassium and magnesium, there is no sodium and it has a clean, refreshing fruit taste. In other words we left the prickly pear true to form. I don’t expect anyone to take my word for it, because I am the founder of the True Nopal and may be a little biased but I encourage you to taste them all and then ask yourself which one you would want with you if you were stranded in a desert.”

About True Nopal

True Nopal, a Scottsdale Arizona based company operates under the parent company True Nopal Ventures LLC. True Nopal is a healthy beverage manufacture located in Scottsdale Arizona and operates under the parent company True Nopal Ventures LLC. The company manufactures all natural and organic, better for you ready to drink beverages made with the fruit of the prickly pear cactus. They are passionate about doing things that are good for the environment. True Nopal maintains a faithful commitment to preserving and sustaining the planet

About Green Spoon Sales

Founded in 2010, Green Spoon Sales is a natural food and beverage brokerage that represents the most disruptive & emerging consumer packaged goods in the industry. Headquartered in Boulder, Col., Green Spoon works with like-minded national brands across 9 US regions. The company represents many of the industries most exciting, emerging, and disruptive CPG brands and helps brands gain access to retail stores and shelf space, in addition to driving sales through promotions. As of 2021, Green Spoon Sales employs a team of over 100 people across the country and continues to grow. The company is dedicated to providing an ethically valued business that positively impacts people, the community, and the consumer-packaged goods industry. For more information, visit greenspoonsales.com.

