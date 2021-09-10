TRUWILD Amps Up Its Mission With New Whole-Food Natural Supplements

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – TRUWILD, a health and wellness company that uses natural science to formulate the most effective nutritional products for outdoor enthusiasts, announced its launch of a new TRUWILD brand video and website, as well as the introduction of the company’s new FlowerZZZ natural sleep-aid to its product collection.

TRUWILD Co-Founders Zac Curhan and Nate Cox have traveled to more than 40 countries combined, for a variety of outdoor adventures. During these trips, they immersed themselves in the culture and educated themselves on the native foods and ingredients, and realized that the strong, energetic locals they met turn to nature for ingredients that supported their performance. Curhan and Cox also quickly realized that most supplements on the market lacked the quality and functionality required for rigorous outdoor adventures and activities. These first-hand experiences ultimately inspired them to create TRUWILD and its “From the Wild, For the Wild” approach, with the belief that supplements should encompass whole-food ingredients from around the globe.

“Our initiative is to educate and provide the outdoor community with all-natural products to empower them to live a clean and healthy lifestyle while performing at their best,” said, Curhan. “Using nature to our advantage, all of TRUWILD’s ingredients are derived from a whole-food source, and we approach our product development like we approach every outdoor adventure; with the purest intention. Our supplements are tailored for the outdoor athlete but beneficial for everyone, with the quality and clean ingredients the body requires and deserves.”

TRUWILD wanted to relay these core values with the company’s new website, which features a seamless consumer experience that showcases the brand lifestyle across the entire site, enabling consumers to more easily order their favorite products, learn more about the company and sign-up for a monthly subscription. Continuing the brand recharge, the company also successfully launched a new TRUWILD brand video.

“Our goal for the brand video was to explain the “why” behind our brand and products. Our product line specifically targets the common health needs of outdoor athletes and provides a wide range of solutions to better improve their performance and nutrition. Our idea was to show not only how nutritional supplements make you feel, but what’s actually happening when you take them,” said Curhan. “The video’s theme is ‘where science meets adventure,’ and the whole vision came to life with the help of our Creative Director, TJ Kolesnik, and Tru-Athletes and friends living out their adventures.”

TRUWILD has also expanded its product line with the launch of its new FlowerZZZ natural sleep aid. TRUWILD created FlowerZZZ with a natural floral twist, infused with a unique blend of calming and relaxing flowers from chamomile, lavender, and saffron, to help improve the body’s sleep cycle and support a relaxing night’s rest. FlowerZZZ also includes a perfect combination of magnesium, Zinc, L-theanine and a small dose of melatonin to help the body relax and reduce anxiety before bedtime.*

About TRUWILD

Founded in 2017 in Newport Beach, Calif., TRUWILD is a health and wellness company that uses natural science to formulate the most effective nutritional products for outdoor enthusiasts. Designed for athletes, but made for everyone, From the Wild, For the Wild! All TRUWILD products are vegan, gluten-free, organic, non-GMO, and made from naturally sourced ingredients from high-quality suppliers across the globe. TRUWILD is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. with offices in San Diego.

