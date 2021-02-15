VitaminEnergy Appoints New President of Sales, Former 5-Hour Energy Exec Risé Meguiar

NEW YORK, N.Y. — VitaminEnergy, the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy for up to 7+ hours, is thrilled to announce the company’s new President of Sales, Risé Meguiar.

Meguiar, the former President of Sales at Innovation Ventures, doing business as Living Essentials/5-Hour ENERGY, will spearhead efforts to expand VitaminEnergy to new heights in the energy shot category.

“We are thrilled to welcome Risé to the VitaminEnergy family. She brings with her 20 years of distinguished leadership experience growing companies to extraordinary heights,” explains Molly Jacobson, Communications Director at VitaminEnergy. “The energy shot category has lacked innovation for many years, and we are confident that Risé will play an integral role in helping VitaminEnergy further propel the company’s mission to create the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins on-the-go while supporting an increase in daily energy.”

“I am very excited about this opportunity as it allows me to work again in the CPG Energy shot category. VitaminEnergy is bringing innovation and functionality to the energy shot category which has been needed for quite some time. VitaminEnergy will help attract new customers to this category with their functionality, and will help with the overall category sales growth for our retail partners.”

Meguiar served as President of Sales for Living Essentials from 2000 to 2019. She has an extensive background in consumer product sales management in all classes of trade. Meguiar managed sales of all Living Essentials products to all classes of trade to maximize advantages in volume, market share and profit. Responsibilities included introduction of all new and existing Living Essential products in drug, mass, grocery, c-stores and special market classes of trade.

Meguiar’s previous experience includes serving as national account manager for specialty brands, a division of Burns Philp, and regional manager for Farley Candy Company.

VitaminEnergy is currently the world’s fastest growing energy shot brand due to the company’s unique focus on promoting overall well-being and nutrition, in addition to fueling energy. The sugar and carb-free proprietary blend of vitamins in each shot of VitaminEnergy are precisely designed to support a specific health function, from immune support to recovery. For this reason, the company is attracting new customers, including women, to the aged and traditionally male market segment.

Current VitaminEnergy Brands:

IMMUNE+

The VitaminEnergy Immune Shot is packed with 100 percent DV of Vitamin C to support immune health and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

FOCUS+

The VitaminEnergy Focus Shot is packed with COQ10 and BCAAs to support brain health, as well as an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

B12 14,000%

The VitaminEnergy B12 14,000% Shot is packed with B3, B6 and B12 to maintain a healthy immunie and fight free radicals with an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

WORKOUT+

The VitaminEnergy Workout+ Shot is packed with Beta Alanine along with L-Arginine for better pumps and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

MOOD+

The VitaminEnergy Mood Shot is packed with 5-HTP, Rhodiola Rosea and Passionfruit to support a positive mood and an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

IMMUNE+ Cocktail

The VitaminEnergy Immune+ Cocktail provides a powerful immune healthy boost with an assortment of vitamins to support your immune system while giving you energy and focus that works for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

VITAMIN D+

The VitaminEnergy VITAMIN D+ Shot is packed with vitamins to support bone, muscle and immune health, plus an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

SPORT+

The VitaminEnergy SPORT+ Shot is packed with electrolytes, beta-alanine, and b-vitamins to support athletics, plus an extra strength energy formula to provide a powerful energy boost that lasts up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later.

About VitaminEnergy

VitaminEnergy® is the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins while boosting your energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Every shot of VitaminEnergy® is super infused vitamins that combines a powerful energy formula.

There is a VitaminEnergy® shot to fit every lifestyle: IMMUNE+, FOCUS+, B12 14,000%, WORKOUT+, MOOD+, IMMUNE COCKTAIL, SPORT+, and VITAMIN D+. For more information about VitaminEnergy®, please visit us at VitaminEnergy.com.

