Waiakea Water Announces Brand Ambassador NBA Star Klay Thompson With Charitable Book Donation

HILO, Hawaii – Waiakea, the naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced Hawaiian volcanic water, continues its founding mission to create positive change for the environment and people in need through its latest partnership with 3-time NBA Champion, Klay Thompson.

Thompson was turned onto Waiakea while he was rehabbing and absolutely loved how smooth the Hawaiian Volcanic Water was when he first tasted it. “The first time I tried Waiakea, I crushed 5 bottles that day and knew it would be my everyday water moving forward. Hydration is so important for athletes but it can be hard to keep up with your daily recommended water during a rehab program. Staying hydrated is so much easier now that I’ve switched to Waiakea.” Klay, like many athletes, loves Waiakea for its naturally alkaline pH and essential minerals, a result of Waiakea’s natural filtration through 14,000 feet of porous volcanic rock – making it easy to drink on and off the court.

In describing the partnership, Thompson notes “As an athlete, I’m a fan of Waiakea for its natural electrolytes, minerals, and alkaline pH, but as a member of this global community, I admire the way this brand has raised the bar from their sustainable packaging and being carbon neutral to their give back programs in Hawai’i and across the globe. When Waiakea approached me about a partnership, the first thing they did was explain everything Waiakea does to constantly become more sustainable and the second was to discuss the potential impact in the community for me locally and in Hawai’i.”

In alignment with Waiakea’s Kokua initiative, an ongoing commitment to empowering the people of Hawai’i through a 3 piko approach that encourages educational opportunities, ‘aina-based conservation & sustainability, and support for the community’s most vulnerable, Thompson has chosen to kick off the partnership with a cause close to his heart – childhood literacy.

In addition to being an avid reader and vocal literacy supporter, Thompson has a history of charitable programming through the Thompson Family Foundation. In the first year of this partnership with Waiakea, Thompson and the brand are providing over 3,000 children’s books to those in need in Hawai’i, the Bay Area, and Klay’s hometown in Washington.

Founder and CEO Ryan Emmons describes the partnership saying “We are excited to be a part of Klay’s rehab and can’t wait to see him back on the court. We’re even more excited to find a like-minded partner and true brand fan in Klay Thompson. With our partnership, we hope to further our goals of creating positive transformations in our communities through our Kokua literacy programs”

Waiakea was founded and inspired by Hawaiian values and the belief that we have a kuleana (responsibility) to ma¯lama i ka ‘a¯ina (care for the land) by protecting and conserving the environment and its resources through sustainable practices. Waiakea is sourced and created differently, moving away from singular profit and towards a triple bottom line model that emphasizes people and planet.

Waiakea was founded in Hilo, Hawaii in 2012 as the first Hawaiian volcanic water and triple bottom line premium water of its kind, adapting an unparalleled platform of healthy, sustainable, and ethical attributes and initiatives. For every liter bought, they donate a week’s worth of water. With over 154,000 lives impacted in 2021 so far, Waiakea has supported clean water and entrepreneurial initiatives in communities in rural Africa through Pump Aid and locally in Hawaii through their award-winning Kouka Initiative. In accordance with the Hawaiian practice and notion of “ma¯lama i ka ‘a¯ina”, Waia¯kea is proud to be certified CarbonNeutral for its eco-initiatives.

