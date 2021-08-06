Wildland Coffee Launches Coffee In A Tea Bag

Tired of complicated french presses and stale instant coffee when you camp or travel? Same. With Wildland Coffee’s trendsetting Coffee in a Tea Bag, you can enjoy fresh ground coffee (not instant!) with the same ease and convenience of a quick stew of tea.

Perfect for avid campers, traveling, or busy on-the-go lifestyles, Wildland Coffee can be easily turned into a delicious hot coffee beverage without sacrificing flavor or needing a ton of equipment. Simply steep one of the brand’s coffee-infused tea bags in 8 ounces of boiling hot water. For a robust cold brew, soak the bag in cold water for up to 12 hours.

Sustainably sourced from Cerrado, Brazil and 100% traceable so consumers can enjoy quality, ethical beans, Wildland Coffee’s medium roast is a creamy blend of tasty dark chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter. It’s so good some say you could even drink it black. Coffee enthusiasts can also remain conscious of the planet while enjoying a cup of Wildland Coffee, as the tea bags are compostable and wrappers recyclable.

Wildland Coffee is currently available in packs of 5, 10, 20, and 40 and can ship across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

Wildland Coffee launched their innovative coffee tea bags in March of 2021 but is on a mission to make additional coffee products that get people outdoors. We all need more fresh air these days, after all.

For More Information:

https://www.wildlandcoffee.co