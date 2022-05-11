Adapt SuperWater Becomes the First Hemp Beverage To Earn NSF’s Certified for Sport Certification

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif.— Adapt SuperWater from Adapt Brands recently earned certification from NSF International’s Certified for Sport program. NSF International is a global public health organization that tests and certifies products to help protect athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in dietary supplements.

Innovated from personal experiences and a need for a healthy hydration beverage, Adapt SuperWater is an enhanced hydration beverage made with 100% pure coconut water and dosed with 25mg of hemp extract in each glass bottle. Each Adapt SKU has a specific function, one for Recovery and the other for Immunity, creating an intent behind using each product. Adapt SuperWater is sweetened with Monk Fruit, and includes Vitamins B3, B5, B12 & C to fulfill daily needs. There are no added sugars, no preservatives, and no fake stuff.

Adapt SuperWater is the first Hemp beverage to earn NSF: Certified for Sport and is setting a new standard for functional hydration beverages and alternative medicines within sports.

Products earning Certified for Sport certification are tested for over 280 athletic banned substances as well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead and arsenic. Product formulation, label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement certification program.

NSF International’s Certified for Sport program helps athletes and consumers make more knowledgeable decisions when choosing supplements. MLB, NHL and CFL clubs provide and recommend products that are Certified for Sport and players are urged to use only these certified products. The Certified for Sport certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor Hooton Foundation as well as many other sports organizations.

“It’s a really proud moment to be the First Hemp Beverage to be NSF: Certified for Sport” said Richard Harrington, Founder and CEO of Adapt Brands. “Now more than ever, there is a spotlight on player safety in all leagues, and with this certification, athletes from all sports can confidently, and safely, consume our Hemp hydration beverages. Our mission is to continue to combat the opioid epidemic that is riddled throughout sports leagues and provide safe and healthy alternatives to the traditional synthetic beverages and supplements, and this is a big step for alternative products in the right direction.

With certification, Adapt SuperWater is included in NSF’s online listing of certified products and on the Certified for Sport app. The app features enhanced search capabilities, side-by-side product comparisons and a UPC barcode scanner to find Certified for Sport supplements.

“NSF International welcomes Adapt SuperWater to the Certified for Sport® program,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. “NSF International is committed to protecting and improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for Sport® requirements, Adapt Brands is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as quality, safety and good manufacturing processes.”

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates standard development, and tests and certifies products for the health sciences, food, water and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. Operating in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

For More Information:

https://adaptbrands.com/pages/nsf-certified-for-sport