CELSIUS Energy Drink Announces Latest Partnership with Olympian Shaun White

Boca Raton, Fla. – Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS announced today their latest highly anticipated partnership with three-time Olympic gold medalist, American professional snowboarder, and skateboarder, Shaun White. An established fan of the brand already, White is thrilled to officially join team CELSIUS and CELSIUS could not be more excited to welcome Shaun to their renowned lineup of athlete partners, including Dustin Poirier, Suni Lee, Hunter Woodhall, Amanda Nunez, Julius Randle and Karen Chen.

CELSIUS CEO John Fieldly notes that “Shaun perfectly embodies what we strive to be as a brand and look for in a partner. We are thrilled to welcome him to Team CELSIUS and excited to watch his continued Olympic success.”

White is a dual-sport professional athlete who maintains some of the highest accolades within snowboarding and skateboarding. He has amassed numerous titles and victories, most notably three Winter Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018, where he earned the 100th gold medal for Team USA. White is the only athlete to receive two perfect 100 scores during competition. He holds the X Games record for the most gold medals with 15, and the highest overall medal count to date with 23 medals. Additionally, he has won 11 ESPY Awards and helped shape and grow the sport of snowboarding into what it is today.

White’s anticipation for what’s to come with CELSIUS this year is unmatched; and with his authentic consumption of CELSIUS and personal favorite flavors, Sparkling Watermelon and Sparkling Orange, you know the medalist will bring his A-Game to any competition. White is a reflective embodiment of the CELSIUS brand, which itself remains on a driven and steadfast mission to own the energy drink space.

“Partnering with CELSIUS is awesome because they have a great product that helps give that extra boost in my daily training,” said White. “ I don’t have to worry about the extra sugars or additives you find in so many energy drinks. I’m pumped to be a part of the team as I head into my 5th Olympics.”

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® uis also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

About Shaun White

Shaun White is regarded as one of the greatest action sports athletes of all time. A three-time gold medalist and one of the most decorated athletes in X Games history, White established himself as a dual-sport athlete (skate & snow) as a teenager before focusing primarily on snowboarding for the better part of his ongoing career that spans more than two decades. The action sports pioneer has been recognized for his entrepreneurial endeavors including corporate partnerships, signature products, and fashion lines, and a global sports and music festival. White has been named among Bloomberg BusinessWeek’s 100 Most Powerful and Marketable Athletes, Forbes’ Most Valuable Sports Brands, and 30 Under Thirty among others. Born with a congenital heart defect, Tetralogy of Fallot, he is an advocate for children battling illness and is an active supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

