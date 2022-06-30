Golden Ratio Launches Birthday Cake Flavor

AUSTIN, Texas— In celebration of the company’s second birthday, Golden Ratio is making mornings even sweeter with their newest flavor, Birthday Cake, now available on the Golden Ratio website.

The newest gold coffee option offers the perfect balance of sweetness, with flavors of rich vanilla and buttery icing, to start your day with the closest thing to cake that is approved for breakfast – whether it is your birthday or not.

“Our Birthday Cake Gold Coffee is a unique, fun and sweet coffee treat that helps people feel golden on their special day of the year. Brightening people’s days is all that matters in a business like ours and we’re excited to do that both for gold coffee lovers and corporate partners alike,” said Clark Nowlin, caffeinated executive officer and founder of Golden Ratio. “With our corporate gifting programs, we simply help companies celebrate their beloved stakeholders who make business possible by sending them something special on their birthday.”

On top of the launch of the newest flavor, the gold coffee leader now offers a corporate partnership program, having signed over a quarter of a million dollars in coffee gifting programs with American Express, Bill.com, Caroo, Keller Williams and Higginbotham in its first year. The program allows companies to treat customers and team members with an automated “Birthday Card & Coffee” gold coffee delivery for special moments, such as their own birthdays or workplace anniversaries.

The success continues within hometown coffee shops, as Golden Ratio has become a staple around Austin to give gold coffee fans the boost they need while on the go. Served in select coffee shops around the Capital City, baristas appreciate the versatility of the lighter flavor as well as the positive guest reaction to trying a new and exciting beverage.

Like all Golden Ratio blends, Birthday Cake can be enjoyed either hot or cold and is sold direct-to-consumer on the Golden Ratio website for $19.99 for 10 servings.

About Golden Ratio

Golden Ratio is pioneering ultra-low roast coffee with its easy to brew “golden coffees” that are 5x less acidic than black coffee without the teeth-staining quality of traditionally roasted coffee. All of these factors combined are truly a Golden Ratio – and consumers agree, making the company one of the top 10 fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the United States.

Golden Ratio blends are sourced from three distinct and ethically-run, single-origin bean producers in Nicaragua, Brazil, and Ethiopia. Golden Ratio roasts its beans at lower temperatures to create a smooth coffee, golden in color, to bring the lighter side of coffee to you. This new coffee has a smooth taste with zero bitterness.

Visit www.DrinkGoldenRatio.com to read more about how to start your day the Golden way, or try it out at CoDependent and select coffee shops around Austin, Texas.

For More Information:

https://drinkgoldenratio.com/