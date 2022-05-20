Island Oasis Partners with Children of Restaurant Employees to Support Foodservice Families

Beloit, Wis.— Island Oasis, the world leader in premium natural beverage mixes, is proud to announce a partnership with CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees) to support food and beverage service workers and their children affected by a qualifying circumstance.

Established in 2004, CORE is a nationally recognized, non-profit organization built by the F&B community for F&B service employees with children. As part of its sustainability commitments, Island Oasis is not only working to minimize its environmental footprint, but also is dedicated to strengthening communities. One of these communities is the food and beverage service industry that has embraced Island Oasis for nearly 40 years.

CORE provides financial support to qualifying food and beverage service staff when they or their children are affected by life-altering events, such as medical illness, injury, death of the employee/spouse or their child, or the impacts of a natural disaster. CORE financial grants are issued for various needs for their specific circumstance and may cover rent, utilities, groceries and other necessities. CORE has recently initiated its 2022 Inspiring Hope campaign. In 2020, it helped industry families in 50 states, D. C., and Puerto Rico distributing nearly $1.5 million to 544 families.

Commenting on the CORE partnership, Angela George, senior brand manager for Island Oasis, said, “Foodservice employees play a vital role in keeping the industry running, and we want to help CORE provide them with assistance when they need it. Island Oasis is honored to support the incredible CORE organization and its mission to support foodservice employees with children when navigating challenging circumstances. Our hope is that we can help raise awareness of CORE throughout the industry and to our customers. One can never know when an emergency might occur, but CORE is there to provide help.”

Speaking on behalf of CORE, executive director Sheila Bennett said: “We are grateful for the generous support of Island Oasis to help ‘inspire hope’ to food and beverage service employees and their families across the country. The Inspiring Hope campaign allows us to provide a financial safety net to those who qualify. Families never know when an emergency may strike. The support we receive from corporate and individual donors allows us to maintain our critical programs.”

To learn more, apply for a grant, refer a family for grant consideration or donate, please visit coregives.org.

About Island Oasis

Island Oasis was founded in 1984 with the launch of the world’s first frozen strawberry daiquiri that became an overnight sensation. This led rapidly to an expansion into new flavors, the development of the first shaver-blender, and widespread distribution in bars and restaurants all around the globe. Today, Island Oasis continues to lead the industry, offering authentic, refreshing premium beverage mixes for smoothies, iced teas, cocktails and mocktails, milkshakes, frappes, lemonades, batched cocktails and, of course, our signature frozen drinks. All of these are made with the freshest, most natural ingredients available to deliver on our promise of Pure Paradise. Island Oasis is fully committed to the continuous pursuit of excellence in sustainability, from ingredients and packaging to people and community.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE, Children of Restaurant Employees, is a national 501(c)3 organization founded by industry veterans and dedicated to serve food and beverage industry employees with children when either the employee or child navigates through a medical crisis, illness, injury, death of the employee/spouse or their child, or impacts of a natural disaster. Industry organizations and individual donors provide financial funding to help these families. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,600 families in 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. CORE provides help in the form of a financial grant to help cover rent/mortgage, utilities and medical supplies, as well as funds for basic necessities. Each grant is unique and based on the specific need of each applicant. An employee who may qualify for a grant can apply online or be referred.

For More Information:

http://www.coregives.org