Red Bull Brings Back Dragon Fruit Summer Edition

Santa Monica, Calif. – Due to the popularity of the Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit, Red Bull has announced that it will return starting this March as a permanent offering, now known as the Red Bull Green Edition Dragon Fruit

The Red Bull Green Edition Dragon Fruit, which will replace former Red Bull Green Edition Kiwi Apple, delivers the benefits of Red Bull Energy Drink with a burst of red berries, a hint of plum and notes of florals.

Red Bull Green Edition Dragon Fruit is available at retailers nationwide as single serve 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans. The taste will also be available for purchase at select retailers in a 8.4 fl oz 4-pack and a 12 fl oz 4-pack, available exclusively at Walmart.

About Red Bull

Red Bull® Energy Drink is available in over 172 countries worldwide and more than 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, more than 3.7 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink’s signature 8.4 fl oz contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.