This Week’s New Products: RTD Coffee from Sylvester Stallone & Anime-inspired Energy Drinks

In this final new products’ roundup of 2022, Nestlé goes dairy-free with Perfect Day, Sylvester Stallone enters the RTD coffee set and G Fuel takes inspiration from an anime franchise.

Nestlé x Perfect Day

Nestlé teamed up with Perfect Day to launch its new animal-free dairy Cowabunga beverage. Available in two flavors – Original and Chocolate – the drink features Perfect Day’s sustainable, animal-free whey protein. Each 15 oz. bottle has 14 grams of protein. Cowabunga Animal-Free Dairy Beverages are now available at six Safeway stores across the San Francisco Bay area. For more information, visit perfectday.com.

MIXOLOSHE

MIXOLOSHE expanded its lineup of non-alcoholic soft seltzers with three new products: Blueberry Gin & Tonic, Cosmic Bitter Spritz and Orange Old Fashioned. All of the drinks come in 12 oz. cans and have just 50 calories. Additionally, the brand will soon roll out three non-alcoholic spirits, including Gin, Whiskey and Tequila. The seltzers are available for $29.99 per 12-pack and the non-alcoholic spirits will be available for $29.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit mixoloshe.com.

Tiger Eye

Although official details remain scant, Sylvester Stallone has apparently entered the RTD coffee world with the launch of Tiger Eye drinks on GoPuff. Available in three varieties – Iced Coffee Latte, Iced Coconut Latte and Iced Coffee Mocha – the 8.5 oz. cans are available for $2.99 each or $8.97 per 3-pack. The “First Blood” and “Rocky” star posted an image on Instagram of himself and his daughters in Tiger Eye t-shirts in November, noting that they were “back in Philadelphia shooting promos” for the brand. However, there’s no word yet on the exact role the Hollywood legend – who’s back as a leading man in streaming series “Tulsa King” – may have in the business. For more information, visit gopuff.com/go.

G Fuel

In celebration of the anime franchise Mobile Suit Gundam, gamer-focused energy drink maker G Fuel teamed up with Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. to launch its newest flavor, MS-M31-ON. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, the new offering is sugar-free and contains 140 mg of caffeine per serving. G Fuel MS-M31-ON is currently available for pre-order for $35.99 per 9.8 oz. container. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Glitch Energy

Glitch Energy has relaunched its Wildberry Freeze flavor in collaboration with YouTube gaming star Wildcat, now available in hydration and energy varieties. The limited-edition collection also features a new “Freeze” BlenderBottle. The three-piece bundle includes one Wildberry Freeze Energy Tub, one Wildberry Freeze Hydration Tub and one “Freeze” BlenderBottle and is available online for $85.45. For more information, visit glitchenergy.co.