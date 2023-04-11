Cann Launches in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Cann, the #1 cannabis-infused beverage in America, announced its New York availability via DTC (drinkcann.com), licensed dispensaries and traditional retail (bodegas, convenience stores, alcohol-free stores and many more). This marks the 33rd U.S. state where Cann is available for purchase from drinkcann.com and the seventh state where products are available in-store. Over the last year, Cann experienced explosive 232 percent year over year growth, served its 10 millionth can and now has its sights set on becoming the #1 social beverage in NY.

“What started as a microdosed social tonic to provide a better buzz has snowballed into a movement across North America. The growing consumer interest in alcohol alternatives and the legalization of cannabis has created the ultimate market fit for Cann, and we are proud to expand our distribution and offer more consumers a better-for-you alcohol alternative,” said Jake Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of Cann. “Cann is one of the first major, national cannabis brands to launch in New York, and with our omnichannel retail strategy consisting of local partnerships and direct-to-consumer, we will get more cans in more hands.

Cann’s mission is to change the way people sip, socialize, and think about drinking (both alcohol and cannabis) by providing a drink that’s as bubbly, buildable, and delicious as a cocktail without the hangover or next-day regrets. Cann’s award-winning, microdosed social tonics are infused with 2mg THC + 4mg CBD and made with only all-natural ingredients. By creating an approachable, sessionable and social product, Cann has expanded access to a wider range of cannabis consumers, including sober-curious and cannacurious. Unlike the majority of cannabis edibles and beverages, which offer higher doses of THC, Cann provides an accessible microdose that gives consumers full control over their experience, delivering the uplifted buzz we’ve all come to love – without the negative side effects like hangovers, regrets & wasted calories.

Cann’s cannabis-derived THC products are available in the majority of New York licensed recreational dispensaries including Union Square Travel Agency, William Jane Dispensary, Smacked and Just Breathe. Its hemp-derived THC products are available at drinkcann.com, in 50 bodegas across the city and specialty shops including The Alchemist Kitchen and Neighborhood Goods. “We’re very excited to have Cann as a partner,” said Mike Conway, VP of Retail at USTA. “Not only do I love the product, Cann and Union Square Travel Agency are so aligned on values which fit perfectly with the cannabis community.”

About Cann

Founded in Los Angeles by Luke Anderson and Jake Bullock, Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage across America. Since its launch in 2019, Cann has become a rapidly expanding international brand by winning over canna-curious and sober-curious consumers and redefining social drinking. Cann offers a range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting buzz with a strength similar to a beer or glass of wine. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients. Cann does not contain artificial sweeteners or flavors, preservatives, or cannabis taste. Cann’s social tonics were also named to Food + Wine’s 2023 Drink Innovators, becoming the first cannabis beverage awarded this accolade.

The brand is backed by innovative and forward-thinking celebrities with diverse backgrounds in wellness, activism and philanthropy including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z.

For More Information:

https://drinkcann.com