Day One Beverages Announces Exclusive Stadium Retail Partnership With Phoenix Rising FC

Sparkling water + CBD brand Day One Beverages announced an exclusive stadium retail partnership with Phoenix Rising FC. This partnership marks the first collaboration between a professional sports franchise in Arizona and a CBD brand.

Starting July 22 and continuing until the team’s final regular season home game on Oct. 7, attendees will have the opportunity to buy 12-ounce cans of Day One in three flavors: lemon, lime and grapefruit. Beverages will be available for purchase at select concession stands at Phoenix Rising FC Stadium, located at 3801 E. Washington Street in Phoenix.

As part of this exclusive partnership, Day One Beverages and Rising will launch a sweepstakes kickoff challenge. Two lucky fans will compete on-field at halftime during the club’s next $1 Beer Night on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Colorado Springs and attend the club’s final game of the USL regular season on Oct. 14, 2023.

To participate, entrants must be 18 years or older and live in Arizona. Airfare, ground transportation and hotel accommodations are included. Fans can enter online at PHXRisingFC.com. Rules and regulations will be provided upon entry.

“Joining hands with the Phoenix Rising FC is a game-changer for Day One,” said Chris Clifford, Day One Beverages founder and CEO. “We’re incredibly excited to amplify the match-day experience by introducing our refreshing CBD-infused beverages to fans, igniting a new wave of enjoyment, well-being and mental wellness. We truly believe that your better tomorrow starts today, and Day One provides a pathway to tranquility and a revitalized mindset.”

Phoenix Rising’s partnership with Day One Beverages is built upon the organizations’ shared commitment to overall wellness, improving mental health and being active within the community.

“Phoenix Rising fans are active, fun-loving and community orientated,” said Bobby Dulle, club president for the Phoenix Rising. “We hope those shared attributes are the foundation for a beneficial partnership between Rising and Day One for years to come. We look forward to enhancing our gameday experience by offering CBD-infused beverages at our matches.”

About Day One

Day One is not a lifestyle, it’s a state of mind. Day One embraces the present, an activity-oriented way of life, whether you’re getting ready for an important meeting at work, refreshing after working out, putting in long hours at the studio, or just chilling with your friends. Anyone who drinks Day One CBD Sparkling Water can reach their peak performance, no matter what they do. Day One appeals to the active, fun-loving, and community-oriented. We love people of all shapes, sizes, and ages, much like the sport of pickleball, and want to get you back on the court as soon as possible. Train hard, recover fast, and add Day One to your everyday wellness routine.

About Phoenix Rising

Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona history. Established in 2016, the club has won the 2020 and 2018 Western Conference Titles as well as the USL Championship’s 2019 Regular Season Title. Rising holds the record for the longest win streak in American professional soccer history (20 matches). It is owned by legendary Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba, Advantage Sports Union CEO, Alex Zheng, and an impressive collection of local business leaders and international celebrities. Phoenix Rising FC plays in the USL Championship, the largest Division 2 professional league in the world.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkdayone.com