Garden of Flavor Announces New Investors to Support Growth and Expansion

Cleveland, Ohio — Garden of Flavor LLC, a leading producer of organic cold-pressed juices and energy elixirs, announced today that it has secured a significant investment from a group of private investors led by Roni Goldberg and BCauz Ventures, led by Sergio Bicas. The investment will enable Garden of Flavor to increase its production capacity, expand its distribution network, and launch new products to meet the growing demand for its high-quality and nutritious beverages.

Garden of Flavor was founded in 2012 by Lisa Reed, a certified health coach and raw food chef, who wanted to share her passion for juicing and wellness with others. Garden of Flavor juices are cold-pressed, organic, never heated or flash pasteurized and made from fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts and berries – just as nature intended. Garden of Flavor also offers energy elixirs featuring superfoods such as turmeric, wheatgrass, aronia berries and collagen. Garden of Flavor products are available in many Whole Foods, Heinen’s, Wegmans, Mariano’s and other retailers across the country.

“We are thrilled to partner with Roni and Sergio who are industry experts and share our vision of bringing the incredible benefits of organic cold-pressed juices and energy elixirs to more health-conscious consumers” said Lisa Reed, founder of Garden of Flavor. “This investment will allow us to scale up our operations, reach new markets, and innovate with cutting edge superfoods and formulations that will delight our customers and support their health and wellness goals.”

“We are very excited to invest in Garden of Flavor, a company that has established a strong reputation and loyal following in the natural food industry,” said Roni Goldberg, investor and new CEO. “We are impressed by Lisa’s expertise, as well as the quality and taste of Garden of Flavor products. We believe that the brand has tremendous potential to become a leader in the organic cold-pressed juice and energy elixir category,” said Sergio Bicas, investor and interim COO.

About Garden of Flavor LLC

Garden of Flavor LLC is an Ohio-based company that produces organic cold-pressed juices and energy elixirs. Garden of Flavor products are made from fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts and berries – just as nature intended – and feature superfoods such as turmeric, wheatgrass, aronia berries and collagen. Garden of Flavor products are certified organic and cold pressed. For more information, visit https://gardenofflavor.com

About BCauz Ventures

BCauz Ventures is a private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented companies in better-for-you segments across a variety of industries. BCauz Ventures, led by Sergio Bicas and Tamar Dolgen, provides capital, strategic guidance and operational support to help its portfolio companies achieve their full potential. For more information, visit https://bcauzventures.com

For More Information:

