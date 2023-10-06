Kava Beverage Producer Mitra9 Expanding into National Chains

Fort Myers-headquartered Mitra9, a plant-based functional beverage company, is poised for expansion to more national retailers after raising $2 million from investors and reformulating its signature kava drink.

CEO Dallas Vasquez started the company three years ago when he spotted an opportunity to can kava drinks, with help from Fort Myers-based Millennial Brewing, before they spiked in popularity. Mitra9 now produces in South Florida, Illinois and California to support its growing demand.

Mitra9’s plant-based seltzers are available in more than 5,000 stores in 26 states thanks to agreements with 22 distributors. The company also sells plant-based beverages and drink powders online through its own website and on Amazon. Now, with the seed investment from Naples-based ROC Venture Group, Mitra9 is preparing to expand with retailers, such as supermarket giants Kroger and Sprouts, and drugstore chains, such as Rite Aid and CVS. A beverage can retails for $5.95 on average.

In addition to its headquarters in Fort Myers, Mitra9 has a fulfillment center for its online operations at a facility off Alico Road in south Fort Myers. The company has more than 40 employees with the majority in Florida, including delivery drivers in Southwest Florida who help gather immediate customer feedback on new products.

For More Information:

https://mitra-9.com/