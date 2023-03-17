KeHE Distributors Announces an Exclusive Partnership with Rodale Institute

NAPERVILLE, Ill.— KeHE Distributors, a leader in natural & organic, specialty, and fresh product distribution across the U.S., announced it has signed an exclusive partnership with Rodale Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education.

The collaboration between KeHE and Rodale Institute will mutually support the advancement of organic farming and regenerative practices and products in the food industry. These practices are widely considered the gold standard in the market because they prioritize building soil health as a way to enhance the health of people and the planet.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with KeHE,” said Annie Brown, Vice President of Development at Rodale Institute. “As like-minded market innovators, we are joining forces to continuously improve organic and regenerative organic farming practices and advance new learnings from the labs and farms to exciting new products for retailers and consumers.”

With this exclusive partnership, KeHE will be even better equipped to support the development of healthier, sustainable food products and continue to be the first to market with great tasting, innovative new products for consumers.

“Natural, organic, fresh and specialty food sales continue to outpace traditional grocery items and this is fueled by consumer demand for healthier and more sustainably produced food,” said Amy Kirtland, EVP, Innovation and Growth at KeHE. “This partnership allows us to continue to support best-in-class organic farming practices while providing customers with superior products — it’s a win/win for all and we are extremely excited about working together.”

Rodale Institute co-created the Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) that prohibits toxic synthetic chemicals and GMOs and focuses on soil health. Regenerative organic certification adds animal welfare and social fairness to its core certification criteria. The organization’s decades-long research has also been instrumental in proving that organic systems are more resistant to extreme weather, use 45% less non-renewable energy and release 40% fewer carbon emissions. Additionally, a recent analysis from the Rodale Institute found that on average, organically-produced foods pack 25% more nutrients than non-organically-produced products.

As one of the largest and most respected distributors focused on natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products, KeHE is dedicated to supporting Rodale Institute’s advancement of organic farming and regenerative practices and products.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation.

About Rodale Institute

Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the regenerative organic agriculture movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and education. The Institute’s groundbreaking science and direct farmer-support programs serve as a catalyst for change in farming and food production worldwide. Over its 75-year history, Rodale Institute has proven that organic farming is not only viable but essential to mankind’s survival.

For More Information:

https://www.kehe.com/news-blog/news/kehe-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-rodale-institute/