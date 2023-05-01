Mama Munchies Announces Expansion of Cannabis-Infused Drink Line, MAMA’S

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Mama Munchies, a leading cannabis edible brand in Florida, is excited to announce the expansion of its cannabis-infused drink line, MAMA’S.

Initially launched in 50 stores throughout South Florida, MAMA’S has seen tremendous success and will now be expanding its distribution & marketing in Florida with it’s two most popular flavors: Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade.

Each can of MAMA’S contains 10MG THC + 5MG CBD, and is compliant with the federal farm bill regulations, containing less than 0.3% Total THC, making it available for sale in traditional retail channels where hemp products are allowed to be sold.

Mama Munchies Co-Founders Stefan Guarch and Edgar Cohen started the company in 2020 with the launch its retail concept “Mama Munchies – The Cannabis Edible Shop” in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after working for over a decade in the advertising industry as music video and TV commercial producers in Miami and Los Angeles, working with artist such as The Chainsmokers & Lil Wayne.

According to Guarch, the company launched MAMA’S in 2021 in response to customer demand for a product that was easy to take to the beach or on a boat. Our offices are practically on the beach so we wanted an item that could be stored in a cooler and shared with friends.

Cohen added that retailers have had to learn about this new category, but the initial movement and customer interest have shown the long-term potential for this product. “The consumer buying habits have been very similar to the beer and wine category. At many of our partner retail stores, we’re seeing customers purchase 4 and 12 packs.”

For More Information:

https://www.sipmamas.com