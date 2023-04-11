San Antonio Spurs Announce NERD Focus As Official Energy Drink Partner

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— The San Antonio Spurs today announced NERD Focus as the official energy drink partner of the Spurs and AT&T Center. The nootropics infused energy drink was originally founded by a University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) student in 2006 and it will now be sold throughout AT&T Center at all in-arena events. Fans will also get to visit the newly branded NERD Focus Drink MKT that is open at Section 122 and features the latest NERD flavors.

NERD built its early following through distribution across Texas college and university campuses. The drink has distinguished itself from competitors in the energy drink field with its proprietary formula that relies on smarter and safer ingredients to support mental acuity and focus.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with a cutting-edge brand like NERD Focus that aligns with our organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Katrina Palanca, VP of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Rooted in San Antonio, both the Spurs and NERD represent the potential for growth and success on a global scale. We’re excited to see how their superior product will ignite the fan experience at Spurs games and all AT&T Center events for many seasons to come.”

“As a brand that was founded in San Antonio, Texas, we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering up with the San Antonio Spurs. To be the Official Energy Drink of a world-class organization in the same city where “The Original Think Drink” was formulated is just awesome!” says Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista. He continues, “We have a lot of loyal NERD Focus consuming Spurs fans in San Antonio. We’re really proud to be able to announce this partnership.”

The NERD Drink MKT features seamless contactless mobile payment technology that allows fans to make their purchases through the Spurs app. Fans of the energy drink can look forward to seeing many NERD in-game promotions, activations and free merchandise and apparel giveaways next Spurs season. The partnership will also include various TV and arena branding signage displays as well as a NERD presence on the Spurs social media accounts.

About NERD Focus

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a passionate staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

For More Information:

https://nerdfocus.com/