This Week’s New Products: Apple Crumble THC Seltzer, G Fuel, Koia, Super Coffee and More

In this week’s new products roundup, Super Coffee gets XXTRA caffeinated at the 2023 NACS Show, Simply Crafted takes inspiration from a classic autumn dessert and G Fuel teams up with Jason Voorhees to Hack ‘n Slash.

Karma Water

Karma Water teamed up with Kyowa USA to create its newest innovation, Karma Energy Water. Available in five flavors – Melon Dragonfruit, Orange Mango, Blueberry Watermelon, Pineapple Coconut and Raspberry Peach – each 18 oz. bottle contains 150mg of natural caffeine derived from green tea extract and features Kyowa’s clinically studied brain health ingredient, Cognizin Citicoline. For more information, visit drinkkarma.com.

Super Coffee

Super Coffee took to the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta, Georgia to spotlight its new Super Coffee XXTRA Coffee + Energy product. The offering, available in Mocha and Vanilla varieties, packs 200mg of caffeine and has 7g of protein per 15 oz. can. Super Coffee XXTRA Coffee + Energy is available on Amazon for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinksupercoffee.com.

Drippy

Drippy has expanded its lineup of THC-infused beverages with the addition of Deep End, a 4 oz. shot that contains approximately 100mg of THC. Available in two flavors – Juicy Fruit and Cherry Lime – the beverage “empowers users to take control of their dosing, embracing both powerful effects and the flexibility to modify their experience,” according to a press release. For more information, visit drinkdrippy.com.

Coffee mate x Mean Girls

That’s so fetch! Coffee mate is celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of Mean Girls by releasing a pink-colored creamer that tastes like “cake filled with rainbows and smiles.” The Coffee mate Mean Girls Pink Frosting Creamer will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide for a SRP of $4.69 per 32 oz. bottle beginning in January 2024. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Simply Crafted

Minneapolis-based hemp brand Simply Crafted has transformed a classic autumn treat, apple crumble, into a THC-infused seltzer. Aptly named Minne-Apple Crumble Seltzer, each 12 oz. can contains 10mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The new offering is now available online via the brand’s website for $40 per 4-pack. For more information, visit simplycraftedcbd.com.

Koia

Koia has expanded its portfolio of plant-based protein shakes with the launch of three nostalgic, cereal-inspired flavors – Fruity Cereal, Cocoa Cereal and Cinnamon Cereal. All three varieties pack 18g of protein and contain just 4g of sugar. Koia’s Cereal Protein Shakes are available for purchase at retailers nationwide such as 7-Eleven and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit drinkkoia.com.

Jones Soda

Unconventional craft soda brand Jones Soda has announced the release of its latest special release, Orange Chocolate. The LTO features specially-themed labels that unlock access to video content created by Jones through its REEL Labels platform. Jones Soda Orange Chocolate is available via the brand’s website for $44.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. bottles or $84.99 per 24-pack of 12 oz. bottles. For more information, visit jonessoda.com.

G Fuel

Energy drink maker G Fuel has kicked off spooky season with its new Hack ‘n Slash Collector’s Box, inspired by none other than slasher icon Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. The collector’s box ($59.99) includes a 40-serving Energy Tub in the new Hack ‘n Slash flavor (citrus fruit punch) and a 24 oz. G Fuel x Friday the 13th Tall Stainless Steel Shaker Cup. Fans can join the waitlist by visiting the brand’s website. For more information, visit gfuel.com.

Planet Oat

Planet Oat is skipping right past spooky season and heading into the winter holiday season through the launch of its Gingerbread Oatmilk Creamer. The LTO is available at retailers nationwide in a decorative 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit planetoat.com.

The Drinkable Company

The Drinkable Company has expanded its THC-infused beverage lineup with the release of its first seasonal offering, Zenith Nitro Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice. Each 12 oz. can contains 5mg of THC and “invigorates your mind in under 20 minutes,” according to the brand. Zenith Cold Brew: Pumpkin Spice will be available beginning this weekend at select retailers throughout Massachusetts. For more information, visit drinkableco.com.

Elmhurst 1925

Plant-based dairy maker Elmhurst has unveiled its newest innovation, Milked Coconuts & Cashews. Crafted with just four ingredients (filtered water, coconut cream, cashews and salt), the beverage provides 3g of plant-based protein per serving. Elmhurst 1925 Unsweetened Coconut Cashew Milk is available via the brand’s website for $13.98 per 2-pack of 32 oz. cartons. For more information, visit elmhurst1925.com.