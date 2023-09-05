Via Carota Craft Cocktails Signs Frederick Wildman & Sons in Latest Expansion Move

Via Carota Craft Cocktails (VCCC) announces that as of August 1, 2023 they have signed with acclaimed distributor Frederick Wildman & Sons as the exclusive distribution partner within New York State. This partnership between the two marks the fourth market Via Carota Craft Cocktails has entered since the brand’s DTC launch in February 2023. Nationally, other distribution partners include Connecticut Distributors in Connecticut, Georgie Crown in Georgia and Great Lakes in Michigan, all already seeding tremendous early success.

“We are delighted to partner with Frederick Wildman & Sons (FW&S) to build on the exceptional momentum Via Carota Craft Cocktails (VCCC) has experienced since launching earlier this year. Their knowledgeable wine & spirits team was the obvious choice to represent VCCC in our all-important home market,” said Bart Silvestro, Chief Executive Officer of Via Carota Craft Cocktails.

“FW&S has a rich history of going against the grain and a tremendous track record with fine wines and craft spirits. We plan to use our extensive network and expertise to take this crafted and perfectly balanced West Village gem to new heights throughout New York State,” said Kari Brant, Vice President and General Manager of Frederick Wildman & Sons.

WHO: Co-founded by James Beard award-winning chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota Craft Cocktails, is a line of premium, ready-to-drink cocktails created to bottle the warmth and relaxed elegance of the beloved West Village restaurant. VCCC’s range of craft cocktails currently includes: Classic Negroni, White Negroni, Old Fashioned, Signature Manhattan, Espresso Martini and Signature Martini.

WHY: Following its well-received launch earlier this year, VCCC has significantly expanded its national presence across distribution and hospitality partners to bring the joy of a premium craft cocktail to customers, wherever life finds them. After six months of tremendous growth, VCCC intends to launch in four more markets by year-end.

“With VCCC sitting uniquely at the intersection of two powerful trends – the rise of ready-to-drinks as well as the premiumization of the spirits category – it is critical to align our business with a wholesale partner that understands the intricacies as well as limitless potential of the void in the industry we have filled. We are confident FW&S will strengthen our foothold in our home market, which in turn will accelerate our growth both domestically and internationally,” said Patrick Langworth, Executive Vice President of Sales with Via Carota Craft Cocktails.

About Via Carota Craft Cocktails

Elevated, classic recipes meet bar cart-worthy packaging to offer a cocktail experience like no other. Via Carota Craft Cocktails (VCCC) was created to bottle the warmth and relaxed elegance of the beloved West Village restaurant, allowing you to enjoy a perfectly-balanced craft cocktail, wherever life finds you. VCCC’s range of craft cocktails currently includes the following: Classic Negroni, White Negroni, Old Fashioned, Signature Manhattan, Espresso Martini, and Signature Martini, with additional cocktails and formats to come before long. SRP $39 each.

For More Information:

https://drinkviacarota.com/