Cann Appoints Nick Fasano as Chief Revenue Officer and Travis Tharp as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Cann, the THC-infused beverage, announced the appointment of seasoned business executives Travis Tharp as Chief Operating Officer and Nick Fasano as Chief Revenue Officer. The strategic appointment of both Tharp and Fasano comes as the industry leading brand continues to propel the hemp THC beverage category for consumers across the country.

Fasano and Tharp both have led successful brands in the cannabis industry and have extensive experience outside of cannabis where they have shepherded high growth start-ups to acquisitions by both strategic and private equity buyers. They will leverage their significant industry experience to usher Cann into its next chapter as the category continues to grow in popularity throughout the U.S. Fasano will drive national expansion through traditional social beverage retailers and the adult-use cannabis ecosystem, while Tharp will be responsible for scaling Cann’s operations in order to meet the rapid growth.

“As demand for Cann skyrockets, we are extremely fortunate to have two industry veterans joining the team to professionalize the company and meet the moment,” commented Jake Bullock, Co-Founder & CEO of Cann.

Previously CRO of cannabis delivery platform Eaze, Fasano was responsible for all California expansion, taking the company from 5,000 deliveries a month with 8% population coverage to 250,000 deliveries a month and over 91% state coverage. He led the multi state expansion plan and launch of the brand’s private label offerings.

“I joined Cann because whenever you can disrupt a 100+ year old beverage industry by bringing alternatives to the market, you don’t walk, you run,” added Fasano.

Prior to Cann, Tharp held the position of President and CEO of Keef Brands where he successfully led the company to be a top selling infused beverage brand in the U.S. three years in a row (2020, 2021, and 2022, according to BDSA). He also guided the brand to additional expansion in the US and Canada as well as increased global sales by 6x.

“I have known the Cann team for a long time as an industry partner and could not be more excited to join the team. The combination of the people, the opportunity, and Cann’s established brand equity made it impossible to refuse,” commented Tharp.

About Cann

Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping social drinking with their microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and with only 35 calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste.

