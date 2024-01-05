CELSIUS Launches New Fizz-Free Flavor: Blue Razz Lemonade

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS, the lifestyle energy drink formulated to help individuals LIVE FIT with Essential Energy announced the highly anticipated launch of its newest fizz-free flavor, Blue Razz Lemonade. CELSIUS is excited to answer consumer’s call for more fizz-free Essential Energy by introducing a new, unique flavor at the very start of 2024.

The new Fizz-Free CELSIUS Blue Razz Lemonade is a uniquely refreshing combination of delicately sweet blue raspberry notes with a crisp, zesty, citrus finish. Refreshing and flavorful, juicy, fruity and tangy lemon with the right amount of Blue Razz sweetness creates an exciting flavor to be enjoyed without all the bubbles.

CELSIUS holds a unique position within the energy drink market because it’s made with better-for-you ingredients, 7 essential vitamins and zero sugar. The launch of Blue Razz Lemonade adds to CELSIUS’ existing line of fizz-free beverages including Peach Mango Green Tea and Raspberry Açai Green Tea. The new Fizz-Free CELSIUS Blue Razz Lemonade is now available nationwide.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com/