GREY GOOSE Vodka, Dirty Sue Announce Collaboration on Three New Martini Cocktail Value-Added Packs

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Dirty Sue, the original premium bottled olive brine formulated specifically for cocktails and maker of fine cocktail garnishes, and GREY GOOSE vodka, the top-trending and best-selling vodka brand (Drinks International, 2024), introduce three new martini cocktail value-added packs, each a dream come true for cocktail lovers in the US.

Consumers will receive a free 4-ounce jar of Dirty Sue’s pimento stuffed cocktail olives with the purchase of a 750ml or 1.75ml bottle of GREY GOOSE vodka (SRP $29.99 and $46.41, respectively) or a 750ml bottle of the ready to serve GREY GOOSE Classic Martini Cocktail (SRP $29.99), which is expertly blended with GREY GOOSE vodka, dry French vermouth, and a dash of orange bitters and makes eight to ten martini cocktails per 750ml bottle.

Said Dirty Sue founder Eric “ET” Tecosky, “GREY GOOSE is an all-time classic, just like the martini itself, and has been the gold standard in the super-premium vodka category since before I founded Dirty Sue twenty years ago. From a business standpoint, this collaboration creates a discovery opportunity for consumers who love martinis and want to make amazing martinis at home, but are new to Dirty Sue.”

The GREY GOOSE vodka/Dirty Sue martini cocktail kits are now available across the US at retailers such as Costco, Binny’s, and Jewel.

About Dirty Sue

Dirty Sue Premium Olive Juice is the original, bottled-by-bartender product. Dirty Sue came about on an otherwise regular shift at legendary Los Angeles restaurant, Jones Hollywood. Bartender Eric “ET” Tecosky reached for the gallon jar of olives and realized it was full of olives but void of olive juice. He looked at his co-worker and asked, “How come no one bottles olive juice?” A year and countless tastings later, Dirty Sue was born. The brand was built by bartenders for bartenders and home enthusiasts and lives on four tenets, called the 4 C’s of Dirty Sue: Cleanliness, Consistency, Cost-effectiveness and Convenience. In addition to premium olive juice, Dirty Sue offers fine cocktail garnishes including hand-stuffed cocktail onions, olives, and Dirty Sue Whiskey Cherries.

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L’Orange and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

GREY GOOSE vodka is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

For More Information:

https://dirtysue.com/