Pressed Juicery and KidNation Unite to Celebrate Black History Month With a Month of Free Content

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— KidNation, a leading platform for children’s educational and entertainment content, is excited to announce a collaborative initiative with Pressed Juicery to commemorate Black History Month. In an effort to promote diversity, inclusivity, and education, Pressed Juicery and KidNation will be offering three free months of premim content

throughout February, along with a curated menu nationwide, with proceeds going back to nonprofit organization Unspoken

Angels.

For the last decade, Pressed Juicery has been continuously working to make meaningful differences in diverse communities,

with a core belief that good nutrition fuels your best, most vibrant life. Pressed has a rich history of giving back through local

education programs, deepening its commitment to the communities it serves.

“At Pressed Juicery, we believe in the power of community and positive initiatives that make a meaningful impact,” said Andrei



Najjar SVP, Head of Brand at Press Juicery. “By aligning with KidNation for Black History Month, we aim to contribute to theeducation and celebration of diversity among children and families.”

This partnership aims to celebrate and highlight the history and contributions of Black individuals, fostering a sense of unity and



understanding among young audiences. KidNation believes that education and exposure to diverse perspectives are essential inshaping a well-rounded and inclusive society.

“We at KidNation are thrilled to join forces with Pressed Juicery to make this February a memorable and impactful month for

children and families,” said Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Co-Founder of KidNation. “By providing free access to KidNation’s

engaging and educational content, we hope to inspire conversations about Black history and culture while fostering a sense of

unity and celebration.”

Explore the flavorful experience at any Pressed Juicery store, where customers can indulge in specially curated juices. Pressed

Juicery is also donating to the nonprofit organization, Unspoken Angels, and as a bonus, customers will enjoy three months of

complimentary content on KidNation and their upcoming app, redeemable either in-store or on pressed.com.

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient



and delicious as possible. The company’s mission is to make real and healthy food accessible to everyone. The brand offersover 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, andrevolutionary soft serve made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 110 Pressed Juicery retail stores innine states, and is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from theirwebsite to any location within the U.S.

About KidNation

KidNation is a one-of-a-kind interactive platform for children to enjoy kid-centric, educational entertainment. Co-founded by Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, a multi-platinum GRAMMY award-winning artist and father of four, KidNation strikes a perfect balance

between providing high-quality entertainment and maintaining a safe space for kids online. Designed for parents, teachers, and

most importantly, kids, KidNation’s enriching content focuses on key core learning areas, health & wellness, and social & cultural

education.

For More Information:

https://pressed.com/pressed-black-history-month