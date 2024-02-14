Pressed Juicery and KidNation Unite to Celebrate Black History Month With a Month of Free Content

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— KidNation, a leading platform for children’s educational and entertainment content, is excited to announce a collaborative initiative with Pressed Juicery to commemorate Black History Month. In an effort to promote diversity, inclusivity, and education, Pressed Juicery and KidNation will be offering three free months of premim content
throughout February, along with a curated menu nationwide, with proceeds going back to nonprofit organization Unspoken
Angels.
For the last decade, Pressed Juicery has been continuously working to make meaningful differences in diverse communities,
with a core belief that good nutrition fuels your best, most vibrant life. Pressed has a rich history of giving back through local
education programs, deepening its commitment to the communities it serves.
“At Pressed Juicery, we believe in the power of community and positive initiatives that make a meaningful impact,” said Andrei
education and celebration of diversity among children and families.”
This partnership aims to celebrate and highlight the history and contributions of Black individuals, fostering a sense of unity and
shaping a well-rounded and inclusive society.
“We at KidNation are thrilled to join forces with Pressed Juicery to make this February a memorable and impactful month for
children and families,” said Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Co-Founder of KidNation. “By providing free access to KidNation’s
engaging and educational content, we hope to inspire conversations about Black history and culture while fostering a sense of
unity and celebration.”
Explore the flavorful experience at any Pressed Juicery store, where customers can indulge in specially curated juices. Pressed
Juicery is also donating to the nonprofit organization, Unspoken Angels, and as a bonus, customers will enjoy three months of
complimentary content on KidNation and their upcoming app, redeemable either in-store or on pressed.com.
About Pressed Juicery
Pressed Juicery is the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient
over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, power-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and
revolutionary soft serve made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. Pressed operates over 110 Pressed Juicery retail stores in
nine states, and is available in nearly 3,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from their
website to any location within the U.S.
About KidNation
KidNation is a one-of-a-kind interactive platform for children to enjoy kid-centric, educational entertainment. Co-founded by Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, a multi-platinum GRAMMY award-winning artist and father of four, KidNation strikes a perfect balance
between providing high-quality entertainment and maintaining a safe space for kids online. Designed for parents, teachers, and
most importantly, kids, KidNation’s enriching content focuses on key core learning areas, health & wellness, and social & cultural
education.
For More Information:
https://pressed.com/pressed-black-history-month