Rehab Monster Announces New Partnership With Five Iron Golf

CORONA, Calif.— Rehab Monster has announced a new partnership with Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading indoor golf and entertainment space.

The new deal sees Rehab Monster become the official energy drink sponsor, adding to the energy and excitement ofFive Iron’s expansive network of over 500 league teams nationwide — now the United States’ largest indoor golf league.

Monster Energy’s ‘Refresh, Recover and Revive’ beverage line will now be available across all Five Iron locations, allowing golfers to keep the party going, whether they are socializing with friends, refining their swings, or going hard at competitive league play.

“We are thrilled to unveil our plans for this exciting partnership with Five Iron Golf,” said Dan McHugh, CMO at Monster Energy. “This collaboration is not just about energy drinks and golf; it’s about enhancing the overall experience for every patron stepping into Five Iron locations.”

Five Iron Golf CEO and Co-Founder Jared Solomon also expressed his excitement about the collaboration with Rehab Monster as the official energy drink.

“Teaming up with Rehab Monster captures the synergy between vibrant energy and distinctive golf experiences in our spaces,” he said. “The Rehab Monster motto of ‘refresh, recover, revive’ mirrors our commitment to delivering an exceptional encounter of playing and socializing around the sport.”

Stay tuned for special announcements and events featuring the dynamic partnership between Rehab Monster and Five Iron Golf. Both brands are committed to the idea that golf and social activities are for everyone, be it late after work, early in the morning, or anytime in between.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the tradition, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers and fans.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 24 locations spanning 13 states and 4 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com.

