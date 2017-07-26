Catoctin Creek Distilling Company Spirits to Enter Pennsylvania in September

PURCELLVILLE, VA — Catoctin Creek Distilling Company has announced plans to begin selling its award-winning spirits in Pennsylvania in September. Upon launch this fall, premium spirits made by the craft distillery based in northern Virginia’s Loudoun Valley will be available throughout the state with concentration in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Founded in 2009 by the husband and wife team of Becky and Scott Harris, Catoctin Creek uses regional, organic ingredients to produce a variety of premium spirits, including its flagship Roundstone Rye, which holds distinction as Virginia’s most-awarded whisky. A substantial amount of the grain used to make Roundstone Rye and other Catoctin products is sourced from Pennsylvania farms. Catoctin Creek’s bottles also come from Pennsylvania, made at Anchor Hocking Company in Monaca, near Pittsburgh.

“Every bottle we produce at Catoctin Creek is crafted by hand from the best organic grains,” says Scott Harris. “We have a great working relationship with many producers in Pennsylvania, so we can’t wait for the spirits we make with careful attention to detail to be enjoyed by people across the state.”

Catoctin Creek’s expanded distribution into Pennsylvania will start with its flagship product, Roundstone Rye, a pre-Prohibition style rye whisky made from 100-percent rye grain. Lauded across the globe with gold medals in London, New York and San Francisco, Roundstone Rye is one of very few organic whiskeys available today. After being aged in new Minnesota white oak casks for just under two years, it is bottled at an approachable 80 proof, ultimately offering a smooth whisky that blends flavors of the wood with the spice of rye’s true grain character. A superb sipping whisky, Roundstone Rye also features notes of caramel, rich butter toffee, and just a hint of lemon in the nose.

Roundstone Rye will be carried in bars, restaurants and package stores where premium spirits are sold. The bottle retail price in Pennsylvania is $39.99. Additional Catoctin products are available on a special-order basis at catoctincreek.com/wheretobuy-pa.

About Catoctin Creek Distilling Company

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company (120 West Main Street, Purcellville, VA 20132; Twitter: @catoctincreek) is the first distillery in Loudoun County Virginia since before prohibition. Family owned and operated, Catoctin Creek produces premium spirits: rye whisky and gin from organic sources, and brandy from Virginia wines.

