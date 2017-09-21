FrappaChata Increases Production to Meet Demand

CHICAGO, IL (September 21, 2017) — FrappaChata ready-to-drink alcoholic iced coffee launched just 60 days ago and it has already become necessary to retrofit current production bottling lines to meet demand. FrappaChata is the first and only premium ready-to-drink alcoholic iced coffee on the market that is made with the award-winning RumChata cream liqueur.

FrappaChata quickly received distribution in 46 markets and received instant acceptance by major retailers such as Walmart, Meijer and Kroger in selected markets.

“Buyers around the country agreed with us. One sip and you know you are drinking the best tasting iced coffee you have ever had,” said Tom Maas, RumChata founder and master blender. “Now it’s the consumers’ turn to experience FrappaChata, and they’re hooked as well. We blew past our initial sales projections for the brand, and that was before most of our TV and outdoor advertising hit local markets.”

To date, more than one million bottles have been shipped, which represents almost $7 million in retail sales. Fifty-eight percent of distributors reordered in the first 60 days with 13 states already reordering two or more times.

“We’re putting in plenty of overtime at the plant to keep up with FrappaChata demand, while also fulfilling RumChata holiday orders,” continued Maas. “We are working hard at getting distributors to put their end-of-year RumChata orders in so we can avoid any allocation situations. It is a good problem to have.”

About FrappaChata

FrappaChata is a custom blend of Arabica and Robusta coffees blended with award-winning RumChata cream liqueur. The result is the flavor of rich, dark roast coffee highlighted by the sweet smooth taste of RumChata. While delicious straight, on the rocks, or blended with ice, the versatility of FrappaChata also makes it a great mixer with coffee liqueurs, bourbons, espresso vodka and aged and spiced rums. FrappaChata at 25-proof is shelf stable, requiring no refrigeration and available in 1.75L bottles for a suggested retail price of $19.99 and 100ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $1.99. FrappaChata can be located on the shelf with RumChata or next to other premium, ready-to-drink cocktails in the ready-to-drink section, or in the cold box.