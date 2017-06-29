The Gin Foundry Launches Europa London Dry Gin

Pittsburgh, PA (June 28, 2017) — The Gin Foundry Europa London Dry Gin is a new, artisan gin that lands on the “shores” of Pennsylvania this week. Developed by Chris McClain, who spent over a decade traveling the world seeking out the best gin and gin cocktails that he could find. Mr. McClain brings that passion for gin and travel together to create a series of Gins, called the Trade Routes Collection. The Gin Foundry Europa London Dry Gin is now available state wide in Pennsylvania.

Gin from the very beginning was about far off places. It was the Trade Routes that made gin possible. Exotic spices from distant lands coming to your shores to create a drink that transports you. The Trade Routes Collection, by The Gin Foundry, will follow the historical trade routes to create distinctive gins that embody the terroir from the region. Their mission will be to travel the world sourcing the best botanicals from specific areas around the globe and invite their customers to come along on the journey.

The Gin Foundry carefully hand-selected 10 botanicals sourced along the Mediterranean Trade Routes (Ingredients: Juniper: Macedonia, Coriander: Bulgaria, Angelica Root: Belgium, Orris Root: Morocco, Fennel Seeds: Turkey, Bitter Almond: Spain, Orange Peel: Spain, Lemon Peel: Spain, Basil: Egypt, Grapefruit: Turkey). The botanicals are steeped in pure grain spirit overnight and then expertly distilled in a traditional copper pot still in the United Kingdom. Before bottling we blend our spirit with pure Mountain Spring Water in Switzerland. This a gin that can be enjoyed neat and yet whose bright citric and herbal notes work perfectly in martinis and citrus cocktails. It is highlighted in a G&T with an orange peel and basil leaf.

“I developed this gin to highlight the smells and flavors of the Mediterranean. I worked to create a gin that is approachable for new gin drinkers but that Mixologists would get excited about. It’s exceptionally smooth but stands its ground at 90 proof”, said Chris McClain

About Bon Vivant Brands

Bon Vivant Brands was founded in 2014 by Chris McClain. Mr. McClain has spent over a decade, traveling 2 million miles and 250 plus weeks overseas for work. When traveling, he was always on the lookout for the best cocktail bars and new gins. There were lots of gins to enjoy, but he wasn't able to find a gin that met everything he was looking for. This is a passion project seeking to fulfill that desire. He brings that love of Gin and cocktails together to create a series of Gins, called The Trade Routes Collection that enhance Classic Gin Cocktails as well as Contemporary offerings.