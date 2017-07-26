Heaven Hill Distillery Releases 2017 Parker’s Heritage Collection

BARDSTOWN, KY — Heaven Hill Distillery announced today the 2017 limited edition release of Parker’s Heritage Collection – an 11-year-old, Single Barrel Bourbon. The eleventh edition will be shipping into select markets across the country beginning in September.

The 2017 edition showcases what Parker felt was one of his greatest achievements throughout his more than 50 years of distilling experience – the introduction of Heaven Hill’s single barrel Bourbons. Aged in Parker’s favorite rickhouse location, Deatsville, the sixth-generation Master Distiller would have described these bottles as “just good Bourbon.” Bottled at 122 proof (61% abv) and non-chill filtered, the Bourbon tastes of heavy spice and oak, with a hint of smoke and raisin, followed by a long and dry finish.

The annual release of Parker’s signature line is one of the most highly anticipated bottlings for whiskey and Bourbon lovers worldwide, as the collection produces an innovative, coveted product each year and now serves as a remembrance of the collection’s namesake. Parker’s Heritage Collection was originally conceived to showcase the extraordinary quality and broad range of Heaven Hill’s American Whiskey holdings, as Heaven Hill boasts the world’s second largest inventory of aging American Whiskey.

The late Heaven Hill Distillery Master Distiller Emeritus Parker Beam, for whom the acclaimed series is named, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also called ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2010. The past four editions from 2013-2016, including the “Promise of Hope” Bourbon, the “Original Batch” Straight Wheat Whiskey, the Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey, and the 24-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon respectively, have raised over half a million dollars toward ALS research and patient care through contributions made by Heaven Hill for each bottle purchased. Heaven Hill will continue with this cause-related campaign, and will contribute $10 from the average national retail cost of $129.99 of each 750ml bottle sold of this year’s release to the ALS Association. With every past edition of Parker’s Heritage Collection quickly selling out, the company expects to continue to generate significant dollars for this effort in Parker’s memory.

“Through Parker Beam’s leadership and influence, the history of Kentucky Bourbon and Heaven Hill’s American Whiskey heritage has an enduring foundation of quality, transparency, and passion,” said Susan Wahl, Group Product Director at Heaven Hill Distillery. “We are proud to continue offering the Parker’s Heritage collection in his memory and continue to support ALS research and patient care efforts.”

Packaged in the same upscale 750ml bottle as the previous ten editions but with a gray colored label, the Parker’s Heritage Collection 11-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey bottling reflects the care and craftsmanship of its contents. Available in a three bottle case, it will be featured on the shelves and back bars of the nation’s finest spirits retailers and on-premise accounts starting in September. With previous releases having won multiple awards from Whisky Advocate magazine, Whisky Magazine and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the rare bottlings stand as some of the most critically lauded American Whiskeys in recent memory. Past bottlings have won awards ranging from “Best North American Whiskey” to “American Whiskey of the Year” to “Best of Show, Brown Spirits.”

