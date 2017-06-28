Hood River Distillers Launches Sinfire Apple Cinnamon Whisky

HOOD RIVER, OR (June 28, 2017) – Hood River Distillers has unveiled an Apple Cinnamon extension of its popular Sinfire Cinnamon Whisky – Sinfire® Apple Cinnamon Whisky.

Sinfire Apple Cinnamon is an authentic whisky made with a natural apple cinnamon flavor and finished with glacier-fed spring water from Mount Hood. Available in both 50ml and 750ml sizes, Sinfire Apple combines smooth rich notes of a premium balanced whisky with the warm kick of cinnamon spice and tart fresh Golden Delicious and Granny Smith apples.

“Brown spirits as a category are still performing strong, and flavors are a natural extension,” said Keri Eliason, Marketing Brand Manager, Hood River Distillers. “Creating Sinfire Apple Cinnamon was a natural expansion for the brand as it combines consumer passion for the spice of cinnamon with Hood River’s heritage with apple- and fruit-based spirits.”

Sinfire Apple Cinnamon (35% ABV/70 proof) is recommended as a shot, but is also delicious mixed with apple cider or cranberry juice over ice. Currently available in Washington, Oregon, Nevada and California, the suggested retail price for Sinfire Apple Cinnamon Whisky (750ml) is $15.99.

About Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskies

Sinfire® Cinnamon Whisky and Sinfire® Apple Cinnamon Whisky are products of Hood River Distillers, Inc. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Sinfire® Cinnamon Whisky combines the smooth, rich notes of a good, balanced whisky and warm, spicy-sweet cinnamon flavors, to which Sinfire® Apple Cinnamon adds the tart crisp flavors of Golden Delicious and Granny Smith apples. The distinctive flavors of these whiskies have limitless serving options, served in warm or cold cocktail recipes, on the rocks or straight up for sipping. For more information on Sinfire® Cinnamon Whiskies, visit the brand online, on Facebook, Instagram @SinfireWhisky or follow on Twitter.

About Hood River Distillers

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Hood River, Ore., Hood River Distillers is the Northwest’s largest and oldest importer, distiller, producer, bottler, and marketer of distilled spirits. Pendleton® Whisky, Pendleton® Directors’ Reserve Whisky, Pendleton® 1910 Rye Whisky, Pendleton® Midnight Whisky, Trail’s End® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with Oregon Oak, Lucid® Absinthe Supe´rieure, BIG GIN®, Sinfire® Cinnamon Whisky, Sinfire® Apple Cinnamon Whisky, Yazi® Ginger Vodka, ULLR® Nordic Libation, HRD® Vodka, the complete line of Monarch® distilled spirits and the Clear Creek Distillery portfolio are just a few of the company’s brands distributed across the country. Hood River Distillers is a member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility and promotes responsible drinking habits. For more information, visit www.hrdspirits.com.