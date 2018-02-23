Woodford Reserve Names New Assistant Master Distiller

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Woodford Reserve, the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, is proud to announce that Master Taster Elizabeth McCall has been promoted to Assistant Master Distiller, joining the ranks as one of the youngest female distillers in the U.S.

McCall has been a member of Brown-Forman’s Research & Development Department since2009. In her new role as Assistant Master Distiller, McCall will continue working under the direction of Master Distiller Chris Morris on the innovation and the development of new products within Woodford Reserve.

“Elizabeth brings not only exceptional sensory and analytic skills to the distillery but also an inspiring passion for Woodford Reserve,” Morris said. “I look forward to continue mentoring Elizabeth as she begins her new role of Assistant Master Distiller.”

McCall, 33, is the second generation of her family to work in the bourbon industry. She followed in her mother’s footsteps after earning her master’s degree from the University of Louisville by starting as a sensory expert and working in Brown-Forman’s R&D Department starting in 2009. As Master Taster, McCall helped develop tasting notes for various Woodford Reserve expressions. Additionally, she worked to define the sensory standard to which every batch of Woodford Reserve must comply.

“It has been the utmost pleasure to work with the Woodford Reserve team as Master Taster –and I look forward to continuing to elevate my skills and broaden my knowledge as we craft the world’s best bourbon,” McCall said.

When Elizabeth is not using her expertise at the distillery, she is passionate about her family, horses and being involved in her community. She sits on the board of Louisville nonprofit Green Hill Therapy where her horse, Cody Ko, serves in the hippotherapy program. Elizabeth also enjoys spending quality time with her husband, Matt, and dog Beasley.

About Woodford Reserve

