503 Distilling Announces Release of Gambler 500 Small Batch American Whiskey

OREGON CITY, Ore.– Local craft distillery 503 Distilling has announced its debut release of Gambler 500 Whiskey, a small batch American Whiskey made in partnership with the Gambler 500 navigational challenge. The Gambler 500 Whiskey Release Party will take place on Sunday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., inside and in the parking lot of the 503 Distilling Cocktail Lounge, located at 275 Beavercreek Rd., Ste. C-149.

The event will offer exclusive tastings and 750ml bottle sales of Gambler 500 Whiskey before it hits the local market. It will also feature a full lineup of 503 Distilling’s exclusive cocktails on tap, including a cucumber mojito, a sweet tea and vodka cocktail, and a house made vodka tonic; a Bloody Mary bar with a make your own garnish feature; live music by Shane Brown; food for sale by Portland Avenue Pizza and Tamale Boy; and sales of 503 Distilling merchandise and canned craft cocktails.

“We’re so excited about our Gambler 500 Whiskey release,” explained 503 Distilling co-owner David Schleef. “Not only are we releasing a new product, but we’re also bringing two totally different audiences together. We’re looking forward to introducing our regular guests to many of the Gambler 500 participants and their cars that day.”

Gambler 500 Whiskey is a small batch American whiskey made from an 80% corn and 20% malted barley mash that’s then aged four years in oak barrels. 503 Distilling blends and ages the whiskey on-site from barrel strength –125 proof– down to a smoother drinking level of 80 proof, using fresh pure water from the Cascades. Only 135 cases were produced, and bottles will retail for $25.95.

The whiskey was made in partnership with the Gambler 500, a navigational challenge based on fun, cheap cars, adventure and stewardship of the outdoors. The concept: drive 500 miles, off-road, in a $500 car. This year’s Gambler 500 will take place June 28 through June 30, with a final destination of Chemult, Ore. More than 2,500 cars are expected to participate.

503 Distilling’s Gambler 500 Whiskey label pays homage to the event, stating, “We wanted to make a whiskey that reminded us of adventures and the friends we made along the way. Ordinary can become legendary. At least when you retell the story.”

A craft distillery that appreciates innovation and creativity, 503 Distilling is a pioneer of the canned craft cocktail revolution. Founded in 2017, the company has since launched three full-strength canned craft cocktails: The Wicked Mule, The Blood Orange Greyhound, and La Vida Mocha. All three products are available in 12-ounce cans at Oregon liquor stores across the state, at a number of Portland Metropolitan area farmer’s markets, and in select locations in Southwest Washington.

503 Distilling also produces a full lineup of handcrafted traditional distilled spirits, including whiskey, rum, vodka and gin. All of its products are available to taste and purchase by the bottle or can at its cocktail lounge in Oregon City. For more information, visit 503distilling.com and engage on social media at @503Distilling.

About 503 Distilling

503 Distilling is a small artisanal craft distillery in Oregon City, Oregon, that appreciates innovation and creativity. Located in the 503 area code, the company was founded in 2017 by three local longtime beverage industry professionals. 503 Distilling’s mission is to deliver unique spirit-based cocktails and handcrafted traditional spirits to the world.