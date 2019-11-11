Baltimore Spirits Company Adds New Spirit to Limited Edition Singularities Line

BALTIMORE— Baltimore Spirits Company (BSC) has announced the release of a new addition to their line of one-time-only E.B. Smith’s Singularities liquors. Titled simply Singularity #4, the new spirit is a smoked pommeau – another first for the local craft distillery – and will be officially released November 9 during the All Things Apple Festival at Medfield’s Union Collective, which houses their production facility.

Pommeau, traditionally made by Calvados producers in the Normandy region of France, uses a similar distilling process to port or sherry, but instead of starting from grapes starts with partially fermented apple juice. To add a BSC signature flavor and style, the fermented juice comes from the smoked apple fermentations used in their Mescal-style Apple Brandy, Fumus Pumila, and is then mixed with their most recent run of Green is Gold Apple Brandy. The mixture is barrel-aged to create a unique expression unlike anything else currently on the market.

“This has been a hot topic around the distillery for weeks now. All of our employees are dying to get their hands on a bottle,” said Baltimore Spirits Company co-founder and CEO Max Lents. “This one is special. We expect people will be talking about the smoked pommeau for a long time.”

Singularity #4 is the newest in a steady stream of new and reimagined products released by Baltimore Spirits Company this year, including the Post Epoch runs of their award-winning Epoch Rye Whiskey, and their new Shot Tower Skeleton Spirit Gin, which was just released last weekend. E.B. Smith’s Singularity #4 clocks in at 42 proof and is available only at Baltimore Spirit Company’s distillery tasting room in the Union Collective for $39.99 starting November 9th at 12 PM. For more information, visit baltimorespiritsco.com.

About Baltimore Spirits Company

Founded in 2015 by friends Ian Newton (CFO), Max Lents (CEO) and Eli Breitburg-Smith (Head Distiller), the Baltimore Spirits Co® distills premium, award-winning spirits that express the culture, chorus, and meaning of Baltimore, restoring an industry of rye whiskey and spirits manufacturing to Maryland. In their new, state-of-the-art distillery located in the Baltimore Union Collective building, they combine modern distillation techniques with Old World craftsmanship to create expressive spirits that can only come from bold, forward-thinking experimentation. Their portfolio includes Shot Tower® Gin (Gold Medal Winner at both the New York International Spirits Competition and San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Epoch Straight® Rye (Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition), Fumes Pumila® Smoked Apple Brandy, and Baltamaro®, a volume of flavored Amari consisting of Fernet, Coffee and Szechuan Amaro. For additional information visit baltimorespiritsco.com.