Canadian Club Launches Canadian Club 42 Year Old in the U.S.

WINDSOR, Ontario— Canadian Club, an iconic whisky that has propelled the Canadian whisky category to fame for more than 150 years, is proud to announce the second release within the CC Chronicles/MC premium release series: Canadian Club 42 Year Old. The limited-edition expression, also known as Issue No. 2: The Dock Man, celebrates the dock worker of years past who consistently delivered quality whisky to bar owners and drinkers when counterfeit whisky ran rampant during the Prohibition era.

Batched and barreled more than four decades ago, Canadian Club 42 Year Old is masterfully blended to showcase robust rye spice, delicate notes of brown sugar and baking spices to create an exceptionally rich, smooth taste. As a result, this exquisite marque leaves fans with the complex, yet rich flavor profile Canadian Club is best known for.

“At Canadian Club, we pride ourselves on our commitment to consistently crafting superior Canadian whisky,” Global Whisky Ambassador Tish Harcus said. “For more than 150 years, we’ve consistently delivered quality expressions to whisky drinkers, and the release of Canadian Club 42 Year Old continues this tradition. Following the success of our first CC Chronicles release last year, we’re excited to unveil another premium, distinctive whisky that endures the test of time.”

Launched in 2018, CC Chronicles is a series of premium, limited-edition expressions created to celebrate the brand’s rich history and commitment to producing authentic whisky. Each issue within the Chronicles will represent an iconic moment in Canadian Club’s rich history. The series launched with the release of Canadian Club® 41 Year Old, celebrating the Water of Windsor, which was named Canadian Whisky of the Year in the 2019 Jim Murray Whisky Bible. Canadian Club 42 Year Old marks the second release within the series.

Canadian Club 42 Year Old delivers a perfect balance of smooth and intense flavor characteristics to deliver optimal taste:

Proof: 90 (45% ABV)

Aroma: Robust rye spice, caramel, and oak with a hint of char

Palette: Pleasantly warm and slightly sweet with delicate notes of brown sugar and baking spices balanced with oak and rye spiciness

Finish: Lingering taste of toffee and a subtle tartness of the palate

Canadian Club 42 Year Old will be available across the U.S. in very limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $299.95 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information about Canadian Club 42 Year Old and Canadian Club, visit CanadianClub.com.

About Canadian Club

Canadian Club is an iconic brand that has propelled the Canadian whisky category to fame around the world for over 150 years. Canadian Club’s success and longevity can be attributed not only to the brand’s renowned history, but also to the quality of the product inside its bottles. We have always prided ourselves on making a superior whisky accessible to everyone who wished to enjoy it. This is what has allowed our award-winning whisky to endure the test of time, throughout history and changing trends and tastes. Today, Canadian Club continues to be the choice of savvy drinkers who are looking for a classic cocktail, or simply a great tasting whisky served neat.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.