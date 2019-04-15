EFFEN Vodka Releases Rosé and Yuzu Citrus Flavors

CHICAGO— EFFEN Vodka, a super-premium and smooth vodka, is proud to announce the addition of two new flavors to its lineup: EFFEN Rosé and EFFEN Yuzu Citrus. These new offerings celebrate two varied, dynamic flavor profiles that embody the clean, crisp taste fans love and expect from EFFEN Vodka.

“Everything about EFFEN Vodka is different, from its distillation and bottle design to its smooth, clean taste, and we’re committed to providing unparalleled quality to our consumers,” said Clement Reid, marketing director at Beam Suntory. “Both EFFEN Rosé and EFFEN Yuzu Citrus will bring dynamic taste profiles into the vodka category, from Yuzu’s Japanese-inspired roots to Rosé’s innovative spin on traditional rosé wine. We’re excited to bring these new offerings to vodka lovers everywhere.”

The two new expressions are an extension of EFFEN’s “Different by Design” marketing campaign. Launched in 2018, Different by Design celebrates self-expression, welcomes creativity and inspires consumers to be unapologetically true to themselves. Through these flavor offerings, EFFEN encourages fans to enjoy cocktails that are as unique as they are.

EFFEN Rosé turns the rosé wine trend on its head with its unique taste profile. A refreshing, bright vodka, EFFEN Rosé challenges traditional vodka and rosé wine to create a crisp, clean and fruity flavored expression that emulates a classic rosé. This new flavor is best served with soda or combined with sparkling wine.

EFFEN Rosé Tasting Notes

Color: Soft blush with golden undertones

Aroma: Gentle nuances of fruity, floral and honey notes

Taste: Hints of fruit with touches of honey and vanilla

Finish: Clean and fruity finish

Proof: 75

EFFEN Yuzu Citrus was created to embody the subtle beauty of Yuzu, a Japanese fruit described as a flavor profile that resembles a combination of lemon and grapefruit. Growing in popularity amongst chefs and mixologists for its aromatic flavor, this trend-forward innovation provides a sweet flavor with a citrus finish. The new citrus offering is best served neat or with grapefruit club soda.

EFFEN Yuzu Citrus Tasting Notes

Aroma: Bright citrus, with floral black notes

Flavor: Slight sweetness with herbal and fruity tones balanced with grapefruit zest

Finish: A touch of sweet citrus

Proof: 75

EFFEN Rosé and Yuzu Citrus are made with 100 percent premium wheat from Northern France and no added sugar or artificial flavors. Both expressions are filtrated and distilled in Northern Holland. They are the perfect canvas for cocktails that highlight their bold character and are available in markets nationwide for a suggested retail price of $21.99/750mL.

About EFFEN Vodka

EFFEN Vodka is a premium Vodka whose name means smooth, even and balanced in Dutch. It is made from 100 percent premium wheat, which results in a silky, smooth liquid. The stylish and functional rubber sleeve is carefully affixed to each bottle, further demonstrating EFFEN’s commitment to providing a Super Premium Vodka with a modern design. The EFFEN line includes EFFEN Vodka, EFFEN Cucumber Vodka, EFFEN Black Cherry Vodka, EFFEN Blood Orange Vodka, EFFEN Green Apple Vodka and EFFEN Raspberry Vodka. EFFEN is sold nationwide and is available in 50ml, 375ml, 750ml, 1L and 1.75L bottles. For more information on EFFEN Vodka, please visit effenvodka.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden’s and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit beamsuntory.com and drinksmart.com.