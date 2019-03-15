Som Non-Alcoholic Cane Vinegar Cordial Launches

PORTLAND, Ore.­– Som, a bold new non-alcoholic cane vinegar cordial, is redefining the premium zero proof beverage category with its launch. Som is handmade in small batches in Portland, Oregon with organic cane vinegar, fresh fruit, produce and locally sourced Oregon berries into six distinct signature expressions: Ginger, Cranberry, Oregon Berry, Pineapple Szechuan Pepper, Tangerine Sea Salt and Thai Basil.

Som’s signature serve, Som & Soda – one part Somto four parts soda water – is ideal for any occasion requiring a sophisticated non-alcoholic beverage option with complexity and bite. Som can also be combined in spirit-based drinks to create fresh and adventurous cocktails.

James Beard Award winning chef Andy Ricker of Portland, Oregon’s PokPok created Som to enhance his highly acclaimed bar program, believing bold and complex flavors should be experienced through both food and drink. The original Pok Pok Som was released in the Pacific Northwest market seven years ago. With new packaging, elevated new expressions and a new identity, Som now celebrates the intersection of discerning craft cocktail enthusiasts and alcohol free beverages.

“More and more, people are looking for diversity in drink options that are complex, experiential and deliver a wide array of flavors– without alcohol. They don’t want to compromise taste, atmosphere or experience, whether they are choosing to drink alcohol or not,” says Ricker. “Som offers patrons the option of having a zero proof drink with an experience equal to the one they’d get if they were ordering a well made cocktail: a high quality brand, balanced sophisticated flavor and thoughtful craft from the bartender.”

As a cane vinegar cordial, Som has created a unique category within the beverage industry. A cordial is a concentrated fruit liqueur or syrup designed to be diluted with soda water. By using organic cane vinegar as its base, Som preserves the flavor integrity of its fresh whole ingredients so their natural vibrancy comes to life.

Som is currently available by 500 ml bottle in six signature expressions, as well as exclusive seasonal releases throughout the year. Som can be found on menus at critically acclaimed bars nationwide, and through select distributors including The Chefs’ Warehouse, Point Blank and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. More information is available at somcordial.com.

