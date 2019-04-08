Tom’s Town Distilling Co. Announces New Double Oaked Bourbon

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Tom’s Town Distilling Co. is thrilled to announce the release of its newest offering, Tom’s Town Double Oaked Bourbon. Bottled in Tom’s Town signature art-deco style-bottle, inspired by the Great Gatsby era of Tom Pendergast, this warm, spicy, crowd-pleasing bourbon is perfect for cocktails.

With notes of maple, butterscotch and honey, this bourbon provides a soft mouthfeel and a pleasant warm spice in the middle. The finish is smooth and velvety, with baked cinnamon and toasted nuts.

“We are excited to add this approachable bourbon to our line of unique craft spirits,” said co-Founder David Epstein. “Our new bourbon is versatile, smooth, and will be the perfect addition to any bourbon cocktail. Like all of our spirits, it has a lot of personality and flavor.”

Tom’s Town Double Oaked Bourbon employs an innovative wood stave finishing process, which begins with traditional aging in white American oak barrels followed by a second aging with French and American oak staves. The staves bring out notes of cocoa and caramel, without the bitterness that can sometimes come with additional aging.

“David and I have always been passionate about creative, pioneering spirits,” said co-founder Steve Revare. “The finishing process of our Double Oaked Bourbon creates a smooth, distinctive flavor and an exceptional spirit. This is further proof that our distillers’ demanding attention to detail creates a one-of-a-kind product.”

The distillery, named for the infamous Prohibition political boss Tom Pendergast, lives by his famous quote, “The people are thirsty.” Their award-winning spirits include Pendergast’s Royal Gold Bourbon, Tom’s Town Botanical Gin, Tom’s Town Barreled Gin, Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka, and Tom’s Town Double Oaked Bourbon. In Fall 2018, Tom’s Town announced national distribution plans, branching out from the Kansas City area into twelve states, including California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

About Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

Founded in 2015, Tom’s Town Distilling Co. is the first legal distillery in downtown Kansas City since Prohibition. From its historic Crossroads district location, the distillery produces premium craft spirits and harkens back to the thriving era when infamous political boss Tom Pendergast controlled Kansas City. Its award-winning spirits include Pendergast’s Royal Gold Bourbon, Tom’s Town Botanical Gin, Tom’s Town Barreled Gin and Tom’s Town Double Grain Vodka. In addition to multiple spirit awards, Tom’s Town was voted Best Craft Vodka Distillery by USA Today in 2017. Tom’s Town promotes responsible drinking habits. For more information, visit Toms-Town.com.