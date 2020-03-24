The Sandy Bottom Enterprises Signs With Opici Family Distributors to Expand Mid-Atlantic Distribution

MARYLAND– The SANDY BOTTOM Enterprises, LLC, is the developer and supplier of the sparkling premium pre-mixed rum-based cocktail brand SANDY BOTTOM. The Company’s history is rooted in the nautical culture of the Chesapeake Bay. The product was born through the synthesis of good times, great friends, and summer afternoons spent on the waters of the Chesapeake. Sandy Mazza, CEO/Founder, has long enjoyed serving cocktails to friends as they cruised on the Bay. They loved the light pink fizzy coconut rum and citrus cocktail, and encouraged her to share it with a broader audience.

Several years ago, the Company launched a test market, and successfully sold its’ entire inventory in six states. As an entrepreneur, Sandy learned “what to keep & what to change” from the knowledge gained during the test market. She changed most of it except for the same great taste! We launched the new branding June of 2017-in Maryland exclusively to grow, and self-distributed for about 3 years with approaching almost 200 accounts.

Last week, the company proudly signed on with Opici Family Distributing allowing the brand to continue to expand its Mid-Atlantic distribution footprint. Opici Family Distributing is a fourth-generation, family-owned wine and spirits wholesaler operating in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida,Washington DC, Maryland, and Delaware.

SANDY BOTTOM® Rum Cocktails are sold as a single serving, in 200 ml aluminum bottle can,with re-sealable cap.The product is 7% ABV, gluten free,plant-based from natural flavors of coconut,pink lemonade & lime, and natural colors from fruit juices,Non-GMO cane sugar, and relatively low calories and carbs.It is a true cocktail, with convenience for busy lifestyles and stand alone beautiful bottle design.The allure of the package pops on the shelves! The Company will introduce additional flavor extensions in the future. SANDY BOTTOM® is a destination cocktail, with one sip-and you are on vacation! Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram,and LinkedIn. Cheers and Bottom’s Up!

For More Information

sandybottomcocktails.com