Klersun Expands Production Facility

Portland, Oregon — Klersun today announced that it’s expanding its processing facility to 15,000 square feet. The expansion will have a processing capability of 12,000 kg of distillate per month and it will be using proprietary in-house remediation techniques and specialize in distillation and post processing of a wide variety of Hemp Extracts, including Water Soluble Solutions. In addition, the expansion will be cGMP, Kosher and Organic Certified.

“There is a tremendous difference in product quality and product claims on the hemp extract market today, and that is inherently problematic for our customers” says Frederick Schilling, CEO at Klersun. “Klersun is part of the solution, not the problem. From the very beginning, Klersun has taken initiatives to lead the way in terms of product quality and safety, for the betterment of the entire industry.” says Frederick. Klersun pursued and achieved Self Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status in May of 2019, the first Business-to-business hemp extractor to do so.

The new processing facility is estimated for completion in January of 2021, and it will be cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) certified. Klersun is also currently working with FDA to complete the NDIN (New Dietary Ingredient Notification) Process. The company received its Organic Certification under the USDA National Organic Program on April 1st, 2020. The Organic certification covers it covers the Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum Hemp Extracts in the Klersun product line.

Klersun is a producer of federally compliant, high quality hemp extracts, in Portland, Oregon. Klersun’s hemp extracts can be found in many leading retails brand’s products on the market today including skincare, body care, food and beverages. Klersun achieved Self Affirmed GRAS in May of 2019 and exports to multiple countries, including China and Switzerland.

